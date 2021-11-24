Facing low approval ratings, off-year election defeats and near-defeats in Virginia and New Jersey, and the prospect of losing control of the Senate and House in next year’s elections, the Biden administration is casting about for villains.
The specter of inflation is haunting the land, and consumers are facing the largest jump in prices in at least three decades.
Every honest observer knows the reason for inflation: too much money chasing too few goods.
“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output,” Milton Friedman, the Nobel-winning economist, said in a speech in 1963.
Friedman’s reputation took a hit during the Great Recession, but as we’re now seeing, the Federal Reserve’s decades-old policy of low interest rates and easy credit, combined with record levels of federal spending under both Democratic and Republican presidents, can’t go on forever without there coming a reckoning.
Some in the Biden camp are looking to blame others for this government-created problem.
“Several outside advisers have pitched senior White House officials ... on an offensive in which the administration would amplify criticisms of large firms in heavily concentrated industries for passing higher prices on to consumers as they benefit from high profits …,” The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein reported last week. “The effort would be aimed at both directing voters’ attention to companies over inflation as well as giving companies a reason to think twice before raising prices.”
Other top Democrats aren’t waiting on the White House to act. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren went on MSNBC last week to attack a familiar boogeyman, Big Oil. She later tweeted, “Prices at the pump have gone up. Why? Because giant oil companies like @Chevron and @ExxonMobil enjoy doubling their profits. This isn’t about inflation. This is about price gouging for these guys & we need to call them out.”
This, to use a phrase that became popular during Donald Trump’s presidency, is a baseless conspiracy theory. If oil companies could simply hike prices to double their profits at will, why would gas prices ever go down?
Not even OPEC, the largely Middle Eastern oil cartel that sparked the oil crisis of the 1970s, can set prices at will anymore. Its members are too prone to cheating.
No, businesses are raising prices for a simple reason: They must. Their costs are going up, too. And as they raise prices, workers demand higher wages so that their purchasing power can keep up with those higher prices, which means labor becomes more expensive, which means businesses face still higher costs. It’s a vicious circle that can be broken only by reining in the money supply.
This is why all eyes are on the Federal Reserve and exactly when it will start raising interest rates.
“It will be up to the Fed — and monetary policy — to get rates of price inflation back down,” George Mason University economist and Bloomberg columnist Tyler Cowen wrote last week. “Furthermore ... this disinflation process will be painful and may cause a recession.”
And it’s that danger of a recession that has the Biden administration trying to shift blame.
The present inflation is the product of policies going back to 2008 and the Great Recession, but the Biden administration knows it’s the one for whom the bill is coming due.
