Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
As presidents often note, the State of the Union is required by the U.S. Constitution. As Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 states, the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
So, every year the president stands before the assembled Congress — and for reasons of tradition, members of the Supreme Court — and outlines a laundry list of things he wants Congress to pass, recognizes people in the audience for various accomplishments, and tries to score political points at the expense of the opposition party.
This is all televised for the nation and the world to see. And in the spirit of fairness, a member of the opposition party — in this case, Arkansas’ newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — gives a brief response, which is also televised.
Giving the opposition response, according to the conventional wisdom, is often a stepping stone for political up and comers. More often, it’s a stumbling block for whoever is unfortunate enough to tempt fate. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Sen. Marco Rubio both became joke fodder after their lackluster response performances.
And these are performances — both the response and the State of the Union. Presidents rarely outline anything new. It’s better not to take risks. A successful State of the Union is one that is quotable but doesn’t make news. The country could get along fine without them.
“But what about the Constitution?” you ask. Yes, it requires that the president deliver a State of the Union to Congress, but it doesn’t say how, and it certainly doesn’t require the all-hands-on-deck pomp and circumstance that is the modern, made-for-TV State of the Union.
Presidents George Washington and John Adams delivered in-person State of the Union speeches to Congress. Washington’s 1790 address remains the shortest on record at 1,089 words.
The third president, Thomas Jefferson, however, discontinued the practice of the in-person State of the Union. In the first place, he regarded it as too monarchical. In the second, Jefferson didn’t like public speaking. So Jefferson did what he did best: He delivered his State of the Union in writing. If it was good enough for delivering a message to King George III via the Declaration of Independence, it was good enough for Congress.
For the next 100-plus years, Jefferson’s successors followed his example. That ended in 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson broke tradition and delivered his State of the Union as a speech to a joint session of Congress.
Given Wilson’s generally appalling record as president — segregating the federal civil service and running for reelection on an anti-war platform even as he worked frantically to get the U.S. involved in World War I — delivering an in-person State of the Union is hardly the worst of his sins. But it is among them nevertheless.
Now we are stuck with the spectacle. No president is going to give up the free media that comes with the State of the Union, monopolizing TV networks and cable news channels for as long as he can drone on. It’s no surprise that the two presidents who most loved to hear themselves talk — Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — combine for the seven longest State of the Union addresses on record, all more than one hour and 16 minutes.
There’s no stopping it now, but this is one meeting that really should have just been a memo.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.