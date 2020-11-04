This time of year reminds Americans that they face a stark decision, one as clear as day vs. night:
Should we keep switching back and forth between standard time and daylight saving time?
This past Sunday, most Americans got an extra hour of sleep thanks to moving their clocks back an hour as most of the country switched back to standard time. Arizona and Hawaii are conscientious objectors to our twice-yearly exercise.
But, as the sci-fi writer Robert Heinlein observed, “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” We’ll pay the piper come spring, when it will be time for our clocks to “spring forward” once again to daylight saving time.
That “lost hour” in the spring, however, may not be the only cost of the time change. There is mounting evidence that moving the clock back and forth two times each year exerts a toll on our health.
Dr. Beth Malow, sleep specialist with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center neurology department, favors year-round standard time.
“The switching is a hostile act against the body’s circadian rhythms that regulate the sleep-wake cycle,” reported The Philadelphia Inquirer, summing up Malow’s view.
“From a circadian standpoint, you are out of sync for eight months,” she said.
Even the extra sunlight at night may be bad for us. Malow says our bodies should be getting less light later at night so they can properly transition to sleep.
Other sleep specialists agree.
When the clocks go back at the end of daylight saving time, “People get frustrated because the sunsets are earlier,” Dr. Charles Czeisler told the Inquirer. But the negative effects attributed to moving the clocks forward — increases in the incidence of heart attacks and traffic accidents — trend in the other direction.
To put it simply: Our bodies know what time it’s supposed to be, and they’re confused when we behave otherwise.
But what about the other supposed benefits of daylight saving time, such as saving energy?
Benjamin Franklin is generally credited with coming up with the idea for daylight saving time in 1784 in order to conserve candles. The U.S. first adopted it during World War I to save oil and other resources. But when researchers finally got around to looking at the effect of daylight saving time during the 1970s, they found not much.
The U.S. Department of Transportation figured daylight saving time cut American’s energy use by about 1%. Studies since then have found about the same.
Indiana, which only recently adopted daylight saving time statewide, has provided useful data. A 2007 report, according to the website Livescience, “found that turning the clocks forward an hour during summer actually increases residential energy use by 1 percent. The increased energy use was particularly stark in October. Overall, the researchers concluded, daylight saving time does save on electricity for lighting, but it also increases the use of electricity for heating and cooling.”
Part of that is because lighting has become much more energy efficient.
And according to Scientific American, “California Energy Commission resource economist Adrienne Kandel and her colleagues discovered that extending daylight time (by three weeks since 2007) had little to no effect on energy use in the state. The observed drop in energy use of 0.2 percent fell within the statistical margin of error of 1.5 percent.”
So, we have a government policy that may not do what it’s supposed to do; it may do the opposite. And it has unintended negative consequences. Yet it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere because most Americans are too wedded to that extra hour of sunlight in the summer.
