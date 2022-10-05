Abreast cancer diagnosis doesn’t affect just the patient. It causes sorrow and fear for all the people who know the mother, grandmother, sister or wife confronting the disease.
The statistics on breast cancer are grim. An estimated 287,850 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year, and the illness will kill 43,250 women, according to the American Cancer Society. An estimated 4,280 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 730 will die.
Yet, there are positive signs. The American Cancer Society reports that since 2007, “breast cancer death rates have been steady in women younger than 50, but have continued to decrease in older women. From 2013 to 2018, the death rate went down by 1% per year. These decreases are believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.”
Coloring this month pink helps various organizations raise money for research and improved treatment that will help decrease mortality from the illness.
More importantly, having a breast cancer awareness month provides a chance to educate women about how they can lessen the likelihood they’ll get breast cancer but detect it early if they do.
There are some risk factors for breast cancer that are out of a woman’s control, including family history, her gender, age and ethnicity. Most breast cancer is found in women 55 and older, for instance. And women are much more likely to get breast cancer than men.
The Susan G. Komen organization says there are steps a woman should take to reduce her chances of having breast cancer, including:
• maintain a healthy weight,
• make exercise part of your routine,
• limit alcohol intake,
• limit menopausal hormone therapy (postmenopausal hormone use), and
• breastfeed, if you can.
Recommendations for detecting breast cancer vary based on a woman’s risk factors and age, but finding the disease early and getting treatment clearly lead to better outcomes.
The American Cancer Society says women who get regular mammograms are more likely to have their breast cancer found early, less likely to need the most aggressive treatments and more likely to be cured.
The latest recommendations call for women at average risk of breast cancer to consider starting regular mammograms between the ages of 40-44 before getting them annually from 45-54. Women 55 and older may need them only every other year.
So as the weather cools and fall arrives this month, take the opportunity to learn more about breast cancer. Women can make lifestyle changes that make them less vulnerable to the disease. They also can make sure to talk to their medical providers about screening.
All of us can consider donating to an organization or project that helps fight breast cancer, whether it involves research, purchasing new equipment or making detection accessible to those with limited resources.
Think pink in October. Think prevention. Think early detection.
