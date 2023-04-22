Republican-controlled North Carolina long resisted expanding Medicaid. Like Alabama, the state cringed at the idea of reversing course after 13 years of bashing “Obamacare” and spurning the federal money that would largely fund a Medicaid expansion.
Rationality finally overcame knee-jerk partisanship, however, and last month North Carolina became the 40th state to expand Medicaid for adults with low incomes.
The benefits that persuaded the North Carolina legislature to act are the same benefits that Alabama would enjoy if it expanded Medicaid. North Carolina will see an immediate and dramatic increase in its residents who can access health care. It will see an influx of revenue to ailing hospitals, especially struggling rural hospitals. An increase in access to mental health care chips away at numerous problems, including overcrowded prisons and jails.
Medicaid expansion reduces the number of uninsured residents who must rely on emergency rooms to deal with health crises that could have been avoided with preventive care. It increases the labor force and eases the burden on employers struggling to retain low-wage workers. It creates jobs, particularly in the health care field. It reduces medical debt, benefiting both debtors and creditors.
Another solidly red state, South Dakota, was finally persuaded by the logic of Medicaid expansion and approved it in November.
About 300,000 uninsured Alabamians with low incomes are in the Medicaid coverage gap — too poor to qualify for Affordable Care Act marketplace assistance because they have incomes below the poverty line, yet ineligible for Medicaid because the state hasn’t expanded Medicaid.
A family of three must make less than $4,475 a year for the parents to qualify for Alabama Medicaid. But unless that family makes at least $24,860 a year, they will not qualify for subsidies to buy a private plan on the marketplace created under the ACA.
A study by the nonpartisan Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama determined that Medicaid expansion, 90% of which would be funded by the federal government, would be a financial win for the state. “Expanding Medicaid coverage in Alabama could save the state almost $400 million per year over the next six years — more than enough to cover the cost of expansion — and have an average positive economic impact of $1.89 billion per year over that same time frame,” PARCA concluded.
The benefits of Medicaid expansion are significant locally as well as statewide. An analysis by Voices for Alabama Children found that 5,221 of the 10,722 Morgan County residents who are currently uninsured would be eligible for health insurance under an expanded Medicaid. Medicaid expansion would provide coverage to 2,859 uninsured Limestone County residents and 1,590 Lawrence County residents.
It’s always been an oddity that Alabama has failed to expand Medicaid. Our state ranks among the worst three states in infant mortality, low birth weight, diabetes, cardiovascular deaths and obesity. Only five states have higher rates of cancer deaths. It has critical shortages in clinical care and primary care physicians. The life expectancy of Alabamians is 73.2 years, 47th in the nation.
The time has come for Alabama to join the many Republican-controlled states who have embraced rational governance rather than clinging to antiquated partisan talking points. The time has come for Alabama to expand Medicaid.
