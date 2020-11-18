The news this week that a second vaccine shows promise at preventing COVID-19 is preliminary, but it gives reason to hope that the scourge of COVID-19 will soon be behind us.
The news Monday from Moderna Inc. is if anything even better than the news from Pfizer Inc. the week before. The early Moderna results show a 94.5% rate of effectiveness, compared to 90% for Pfizer. Even more significant, the Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored at as low temperatures as the Pfizer vaccine, meaning the logistics of nationwide distribution would be easier and quicker. Another reason to smile: Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines utilize similar mRNA technologies, so the early success of each vaccine tends to buttress the effectiveness claims of the other.
The temptation as development of the vaccine seems imminent is to become complacent. The COVID-19 tunnel the United States has been in has been long and dark. Not only has the disease sickened and killed many, it has isolated us from family and deprived us of many of the simple joys of living. Especially as we approach Thanksgiving, we want to finally reunite with extended family and mingle with friends.
A better message to take from the apparent imminence of a vaccine: It’s time to double down on precautions.
While any timeline on development of these and other promising vaccines is necessarily an estimate until they have been given a green light from the Food and Drug Administration, estimates that they will be widely available by the spring or summer of 2021 are looking increasingly realistic. Health care workers and high-risk individuals might have access to the vaccines even earlier.
Taking the wrong message from the good news on the vaccines could result in the cruelest of ironies. A loved one visited at Thanksgiving could join the more than 3,200 Alabamians and 252,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease, and could do so just weeks before they could have been protected from the virus.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease expert, said Tuesday: “Help is on the way, but it’s not here yet.”
Locally and nationally, health experts are increasingly pointing at small family gatherings that bring different households together as a primary source of transmission of the new coronavirus. We irrationally convince ourselves that the familial relationships are somehow safer, our logic twisted by our desperate desire to be close to those we love.
Letting down our guard is especially dangerous now, when new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at the highest levels — locally, statewide and nationally — that they have been since the pandemic began.
With the end of the COVID-19 nightmare in sight and the risk of transmission higher than it has ever been, now is the time to take precautions more seriously than ever. Wear your mask. Stay at least 6 feet away from those not in your immediate household. Wash hands frequently. We can patiently endure the needed restrictions with the knowledge that a solution will arrive in the coming months.
Safe practices during the upcoming holidays are the best way to ensure that our friends and loved ones are healthy when a vaccine finally allows us to embrace them again.
