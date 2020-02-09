The 2020 session of the Alabama Legislature was barely underway when Gov. Kay Ivey tossed a monkey wrench into the works.
Putting a state lottery before voters and considering other gambling measures are a high priority this year. As always, legislators are seeking new sources of revenue for state programs. Medicaid and the prison system are both dire concerns.
Gaming bills are difficult enough to get through both chambers of the Legislature without the governor meddling in the process. Yet that is exactly what Ivey has done with her declaration during her State of the State address Tuesday evening that she will create a panel to study a state lottery and other gambling proposals.
“… I will be signing an Executive Order to establish a small working group of some of Alabama’s most distinguished citizens, to begin working, to gather all the facts on how much money we could really gain if some form of gaming expansion occurred,” Ivey said in her address. “Vetting on these individuals is already underway and I will be releasing these names in the coming days.”
Gathering “all the facts” sounds reasonable enough, but the facts are already gathered, both in the other states that already have state lotteries and other forms of legal gaming and here in Alabama, where the same issues have been studied for years.
As for Ivey’s panel, the governor doesn’t expect it to deliver its facts until the end of the year, far too late for the current legislative session and any chance of placing a constitutional amendment authorizing a state lottery before voters in November’s general election.
Perhaps we should take Ivey at her word, but her plan nevertheless gives state lawmakers another excuse to do nothing while neighboring states, all of which now have their own state lotteries, continue to rake in money from Alabamians more than willing to cross state lines if they have to.
That is a fact about gambling of which even the governor is well aware.
“Not this session, that’s the way I would read that,” said state Sen. Tom Butler, R-Huntsville, who has opposed past lottery proposals. “… There won’t be a vote on a lottery this session, that’s my opinion.”
Legislators who have never wanted a state lottery or expanded gaming will certainly embrace the life preserver Ivey has thrown them. Other lawmakers, however, will not be deterred.
“I’m going to give it a couple of weeks before I introduce it, but I’m going to introduce it,” Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said last week of his lottery bill. “Personally, I don’t see where there’s any reason to put the lottery in the study. There’s 45 other states that have studied it, and they’re all operating a lottery and none of them have gone out of business.”
He said the Legislature’s budget office did a deep dive into possible revenue for a lottery and came up with a “conservative” $167 million a year.
We take issue with Clouse’s particular proposal, which would earmark lottery revenue for the Education Trust Fund budget. The General Fund budget, which funds all non-education programs, including Medicaid and prisons, is in much greater need of additional funding. But this is the debate legislators should be having: What kind of gaming is Alabama to have and where is the money to go? We should not still be studying an issue we have studied for years. It’s time to take the test.
No more delays and no more excuses; it’s time for the Alabama Legislature to take action. Let the governor have her panel, but hopefully the issue will have been put before voters before the panel returns to tell us what we already know.
