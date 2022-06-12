The first public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was a surprise on two counts.
First, unlike most high-profile congressional hearings, it was sober, informative and totally lacking in the made-for-TV grandstanding we’ve come to expect from such proceedings — especially in prime time.
Second, the hearing provided new information, contrary to the Republican talking point that it was “all old news.”
For instance, according to committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the panel, President Donald Trump in fact never called for the National Guard or any other backup to help the Capitol police turn back the onslaught of rioting Trump supporters.
“Not only did President Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, he placed no call to any element of the United States government to instruct that the Capitol be defended,” Cheney said. “... Vice President [Mike] Pence did each of those things.”
Told that his supporters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump’s response, according to his own chief of staff, was that maybe they had the right idea.
Even more damning — if that’s possible — was the revelation that multiple Republican lawmakers — including Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania — requested pardons from Trump for their roles in seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
Cheney did not name the other lawmakers who allegedly sought pardons for their efforts to thwart the will of the American people, but there are more hearings to come.
The Republican response has been sadly predictable. First, they claim no one cares and that the American people have bigger concerns. That is irrelevant. Attempting to overthrow an election is a serious matter regardless of whether anyone is interested, and people can be concerned about both rising inflation and a party that seeks to whitewash its involvement in an attempted coup.
One of most striking things about Thursday night’s hearing was just how many Trump administration officials and others in his inner circle knew there was no election fraud — that Trump lost fair and square — and tried to steer the president from his “big steal” fable to no avail. They included Attorney General William Barr, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and even the Trump campaign’s top number cruncher. The Republican response has been to call such people — many of them lifelong Republicans — “Republicans in Name Only.”
Republicans also claim the committee is partisan and biased, and that its two Republican members are RINOs. If so, whose fault is that? Republicans refused to cooperate in setting up an independent commission, and when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (rightly) rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s seven picks for the committee (grandstanding Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks), McCarthy’s response was not to appoint two replacements but to threaten reprisals against any Republican who did participate.
The first hearing puts the lie to Republican complaints. It was straightforward and methodical. It put on the record, for all to see, the events of Jan. 6, as trump loyalists, including members of the “Western chauvinist” group Proud Boys, responded to Trump’s call and attempted to keep him in office illegally. Most Trump supporters at the Capitol that day may have just been following the crowd, but others acted deliberately. They planned, they prepared and they acted at the behest of a defeated incumbent who told them to “stand back and stand by.”
There are more hearings ahead, starting Monday morning. Americans owe it to themselves to watch — especially those who still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that the Jan. 6 rioters were mere “tourists.”
