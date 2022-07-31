Whether the country has entered a recession depends on who you ask. By the “two consecutive quarters of contraction” rule of thumb, the answer is yes, although some people say it’s more complex than that.
If we are in a recession, it’s an unusual one. Can the economy be in recession while still having a strong job market?
It can if the supply of workers is constrained, which it has been for more than two years, during which legal immigration to the United States has dropped dramatically.
First-time claims for unemployment benefits bobbed up and down, but last week they were down again, falling by 25,000 from the previous week, to 1,359,000 — which remains near a 50-year low.
Just as economists coined the term “stagflation” to describe the supposedly impossible combination of stagnant growth and rising prices in the 1970s, we may need a new term to describe where we’re at now: stagnant growth, rising prices and a healthy job market.
In fact, the job market is, in some sense, too healthy. Employers can’t find all of the workers they need, and even offering higher pay isn’t helping. The workers simply aren’t there, and that’s contributing to the supply shocks that have helped push prices up.
The workers aren’t there because the United States has relied on a steady supply of new immigrants entering the labor market and keeping the nation’s economy growing.
“Due to increased restrictions on immigration and travel, which began with the COVID-19 pandemic in the early months of 2020, the net inflow of immigrants into the United States has essentially halted for almost two years,” write University of California, Davis economists Giovanni Peri and Reem Zaiour in a report from earlier this rear. “By the end of 2021 there were about 2 million fewer working-age immigrants living in the United States than there would have been if the pre-2020 immigration trend had continued unchanged.”
According to Peri and Zaiour, about half of those immigrants would have been college-educated.
“This decline in immigrant and nonimmigrant visa arrivals resulted in zero growth in working-age foreign-born people in the United States,” they write. And this situation isn’t getting better; instead, it may be getting worse.
The U.S. State Department has a backlog of visa applicants.
“(T)he State Department publishes no accessible data on immigrant visa appointment wait times for new legal permanent residents. But it currently has a backlog of 433,819,” David J. Bier, an immigration scholar at the Cato Institute, wrote this month. “In May, it issued just 42,096 immigrant visas, implying an average wait of 10 months for an interview. But since consulates prioritize certain types of applicants over others (for instance, spouses of U.S. citizens), it is likely that many others will wait much longer than that.”
The solution to America’s illegal immigration problem is making our legal immigration process easier. There are immigrants eager to work and make better lives for themselves and their families, and in so doing they would help an economy that is now showing just how dependent it is on them.
Contrary to the cries of “open borders,” the Biden administration has not instituted a policy of open borders. People wouldn’t die of heat and asphyxiation in the back of a truck while trying to sneak into a country with open borders. With a few exceptions, President Joe Biden has mostly continued former President Donald Trump’s closed-border policies, to the detriment of us all.
Opening the border more than it now is would help the economy, help Americans and make it easier to keep track of immigrants who shouldn’t be here.
