Katherine Johnson died Monday at the age of 101. She was the last of three mathematicians who helped send Americans into space at the dawn of the Space Age. Her colleagues, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, died in 2008 and 2005, respectively.
The three were all African American women working during a time of Jim Crow and casual sexism.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement Monday that Johnson “helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color.”
When Johnson started at NASA’s precursor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, she and other black women initially worked in a racially segregated computing unit in Hampton, Virginia. It wasn’t until the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics became the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 1958 that the unit was integrated.
“Our office computed all the (rocket) trajectories,” Johnson said in an interview with The Virginian-Pilot in 2012. “You tell me when and where you want it to come down, and I will tell you where and when and how to launch it.”
In his song mocking German rocket scientist and Apollo visionary Wernher von Braun, Tom Lehrer sang:
Don’t say that he’s hypocritical
Say rather that he’s apolitical
”Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down?
That’s not my department” says Wernher von Braun
To be serious, that was Johnson’s department, and Johnson’s work was so well respected that at least one Mercury astronaut insisted she double-check the calculations of NASA’s new IBM 7090 computer.
“Get the girl to check the numbers,” John Glenn demanded before he was launched on the mission that would make him the third American in space and the first to orbit the Earth.
Johnson’s story, and that of Vaughan and Jackson, was eventually told in Margot Lee Shetterly’s 2016 book, “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race,” which became the basis of the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” with Taraji P. Henson portraying Johnson.
Johnson’s story helps show that when the stakes are high enough, irrational prejudices cannot stand in the way, and beating the Russians in the Space Race was a high-stakes endeavor. But given the prejudice Johnson had to overcome just to get to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, it’s a small miracle America and the NASA astronauts didn’t miss out on her talents.
Prejudice based on race, sex, religion and national origin not only hurts its direct victims, but hurts all of us. We all lose out on what those people have to offer.
Economists call it “human capital,” and the late Julian Simon in particular called it the “ultimate resource.” Simon said the more people we have and the more we share ideas, the more brainpower can be brought to bear in solving the world’s problems.
It is no mere coincidence that the explosive improvements in living standards that started in the early 1800s coincided with mass publishing, mass education, mass communication (the telegraph) and much quicker travel made possible by the new steam engines. People on the move, sharing ideas, made the entire world richer.
Johnson’s example is a rare case where we can point to where we all might have missed out had the prejudices of the day won out.
Who knows what we are costing ourselves with every wall, real or metaphorical, we build today?
