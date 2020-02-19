It must have seemed like a slam-dunk for prosecutors.
They had a videotaped confession of a teacher apparently admitting to having sex with a student. They had the student testifying on the stand that sex between the two had occurred twice. It was a clear violation of state law, which prohibits any school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19. The student in this case was 18 at the time of the alleged conduct. The teacher was 27.
That testimony seemed to indicate the sex had been consensual was irrelevant under the law. That the now 21-year-old student had attended a different school from where the teacher worked was also irrelevant. If it happened, it was a crime, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and having to register as a sex offender for life.
After less than an hour’s deliberation last week, the jury came back with its verdict. It found former Moulton Middle School teacher Taylor Brooks Boyles not guilty.
The jury’s foreman said after the trial that the state had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Boyles’ defense attorney had argued she was “confused and under stress” when she was interviewed in the video, and pointed to a lack of any physical evidence.
But given the confession and the student’s testimony, we have to wonder if it wasn’t more than reasonable doubt that motivated the jury of 11 men and one woman.
Defense attorney Mark Dutton said after the trial that the law under which his client was charged is simply bad law.
“I believe the law is unconstitutional and very poorly written as we see it today in fairness to school employees, teachers, students, parents and the citizens of this state,” Dutton said Thursday afternoon. “I think this law needs to be modified by the state Legislature. This law is obviously way too broad and ambiguous in certain parts. ... The age in the law is conflicting. I believe that there should be some limiting exceptions to this statute.”
We would certainly understand if jurors were reluctant to convict a woman of a crime that could send her to prison for 20 years and lead to her being branded a sex offender for engaging in sex acts with a willing partner of legal age. The age of consent in Alabama in most instances is 16.
If labeled a sex offender, Boyles would have been under a microscope for life, with employment opportunities curtailed and her neighbors warned of her presence wherever she went.
And the law, as written, is too broad. It prohibits otherwise legal contact between adults neither of whom is in a power relationship with the other — in this case because the student and teacher were at separate schools.
If the jury sought to indulge in a bit of jury nullification here, who could blame them?
Jury nullification is when jurors judge not only the facts in the case but the justice of the underlying law, and refuse to convict because they deem the law unjust.
Judges and prosecutors typically hate jury nullification and claim it is illegitimate.
“The statute is clear,” Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in his closing. “While she was a teacher and (he) was a student, they had sex. They had sex two times. … Our Legislature passed a law, and we are bound to follow it.”
In fact, however, the United States has a long history of jury nullification. Before the Civil War, some juries refused to enforce the Fugitive Slave Act. During Prohibition, some juries refused to convict bootleggers.
The state Legislature had good intentions: to protect children from potential sexual predators and to deal with the power imbalance between teachers and even of-age students. But as Boyles’ case illustrates, the law they enacted goes beyond that, leaving it to jurors to prevent miscarriages of justice.
The Legislature should revise the law so that isn’t necessary.
