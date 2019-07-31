American immigration policy is increasingly cruel and puts the lie to the notion that the most vocal opponents of immigration are simply against “illegal immigration.”
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives took up a bill to grant Venezuelans eligibility for Temporary Protected Status.
TPS offers a temporary legal status to immigrants who cannot return to their home country because of armed conflict, natural disaster or other extraordinary circumstances. Venezuela is certainly undergoing extraordinary circumstances right now. Twenty years of the socialist “revolution” initiated by Hugo Chavez and continued by his successor Nicolas Maduro have turned one of the most prosperous countries in South America into a basket case.
“The (United Nations) human rights chief says (Venezuelan) security forces have killed nearly 7,000 people over the past year and a half,” reported National Public Radio. “She says, quote, ‘a shockingly high number of these were extrajudicial killings at the hands of what interviewees called death squads.’”
Venezuelans fleeing the Maduro regime should be welcomed into the United States. But not everyone here sees it that way. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville led the charge against granting TPS to Venezuelans.
“This bill proposes a tsunami of people coming to our country who are ill-equipped to support themselves,” Brooks said on the House floor.
And in arguing for his own bill, which would greatly curtail TPS protections for all immigrants fleeing intolerable situations, Brooks said, “As an aside, it’s ironic that socialist Democrats are so eager to grant amnesty to illegal aliens who flee a country destroyed by the very evils of socialism Democrats seek to force on Americans.”
Leaving aside Brooks’ grandstanding, it is equally ironic that someone who sees socialism as both a failure and an evil would be so callous to its victims.
The vote to extend TPS to Venezuelans failed to get the two-thirds support needed to pass legislation under special rules for what are supposed to be uncontroversial bills. That gave Brooks a temporary victory, but the bill passed easily on Thursday, 272-158, with 39 Republicans and one independent joining 232 Democrats.
Even President Donald Trump isn’t as dogmatic as those who voted against extending TPS. Last month, Trump said he was considering granting TPS to the thousands of Venezuelans who have fled their country.
Time and again, the most vocal opponents of “illegal immigration” shift their goal posts, calling to make legal immigration harder, reduce the numbers of immigrants allowed to come legally, restrict the number of people who can seek asylum and so forth.
In 1939, the U.S. turned away roughly 900 Jewish refugees who were fleeing Nazi Germany. President Franklin Roosevelt ignored their pleas, and the State Department told them they “must await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they may be admissible into the United States.”
Canada also rejected them, saying letting them in would just mean “they would be followed by other shiploads,” language similar to Brooks’ reasoning to keep out fleeing Venezuelans.
The U.S. cannot turn its back on people escaping tyranny.
