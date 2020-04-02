The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday. That grim milestone is even more so when one considers how far behind the curve testing has lagged, especially in Alabama.
If there is good news, however, it’s that those 1,000-plus cases are out of more than 7,700 people tested. Yet there is a flip side even to that: There are many people walking around who are coronavirus carriers and don’t know it because they display no symptoms.
A nursing home in Washington state tested everyone who lives and works there even though only two residents at the time showed COVID-19 symptoms, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday. What the testing revealed was disturbing: at least 27 residents and 20 employees were infected but asymptomatic.
Granted, this is a nursing home, with people living and working in confined spaces, but there are lessons to be learned that go beyond nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities. The main lesson is that social distancing is vital even for people who feel like they’re in the best of health.
Hopefully everyone now understands the importance of social distancing to protect themselves and their families.
But it is also vital to protecting others and slowing the spread of the new coronavirus. Even those of us who feel fine could potentially spread it to others if we don’t take precautions but are asymptomatic carriers. This is one reason the lack of tests and the delay in widespread testing is such a problem: We don’t really have any idea how many people are carriers.
To make things worse, some of those negative test results cited above may be false negatives.
“False-negative test results — tests that indicate you are not infected, when you are — seem to be uncomfortably common,” writes Dr. Harlan M. Krumholz, professor of medicine at Yale and director of the Yale New Haven Hospital Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, in Wednesday’s New York Times. “Increasingly, and disturbingly, I hear a growing number of anecdotal stories from my fellow doctors of patients testing negative for coronavirus and then testing positive — or people who are almost certainly infected who are testing negative.”
Unfortunately, doctors can’t be sure of what is going on until they have a larger sample of tests and results to study.
We can be sure that Alabama’s statistics will get worse in coming days, but much of that will be simply because testing is uncovering cases that have been here all along.
With our knowledge base so lacking, it remains vital that everyone take seriously social distancing protocols, even if you personally have never felt better in your life.
