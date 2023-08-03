“Mr. Bond, they have a saying in Chicago,” says the title antagonist of Ian Fleming’s seventh James Bond novel, “Goldfinger,” “’Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.’”
For the third time this year, former President Donald Trump has been indicted. His supporters are convinced the indictment is an enemy action: a vendetta carried out by current President Joe Biden’s “weaponized” Justice Department.
The charges laid out in Tuesday’s four-count indictment also describe an enemy action: the effort of a defeated incumbent president to thwart the Constitution, the rule of law and the will of the American people by preventing the peaceful transfer of power.
The first indictment, in which a New York grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, is the least significant of Trump’s current legal woes. More importantly, it’s the only one that doesn’t directly relate to his conduct in office, although it does involve what even Trump critics admit is a novel legal theory that counts the alleged hush money payments as an illegal campaign contribution.
The second indictment, and the first stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, is more serious and involves Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Yet as with so many Washington scandals, it appears to be another case where the cover-up is worse than the underlying crime. Trump would hardly be the first sitting or former high-ranking federal official caught in possession of classified documents he shouldn’t have. President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence are two other examples for just this year. But Trump is the only one who refused to turn over documents when asked. And in additional charges filed in the case just last week, Trump is alleged to have attempted to cover up his possession of the documents.
But the indictments released Tuesday are by far the most serious yet. They stem directly from Trump’s claim that he really won the 2020 presidential election — a claim evidence has shown even he knew to be false. It’s a claim Trump pursued with the aid of a motley crew of lawyers and television pillow pitchmen. It is a claim that energized thousands of people to gather in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 — and then drove hundreds of them to storm the Capitol in an absurd attempt to stop the electoral vote count. It’s a claim that would, as shown in the House’s Jan. 6 hearings, drive Trump to demand his own vice president to ignore the law — a demand Pence wisely ignored.
“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Smith said Tuesday in announcing the latest charges. “It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
Trump’s claims, according to the indictment were “false, and the Defendant knew they were false. But the defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, to create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and to erode public faith in the administration of the election.”
These are serious charges, and even if they were not criminal charges but merely statements of fact, they would be disqualifying. No one who disregards and attacks the nation’s institutions in such a way is fit for the office of the presidency.
And another indictment, out of Georgia, is likely yet to come.
What is a fourth time? Not even Goldfinger knows.
