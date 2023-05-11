There is growing sentiment in Washington, especially among some of the younger lawmakers, for a ban or at least restrictions on members of Congress owning and trading stocks.
The reasons for this should be obvious. Insider trading is illegal — if you’re part of a company and have access to information the public at large does not. But members of Congress also have inside information — information about laws, regulations and policies that can help or hinder a company’s profitability, and thus its stock price.
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, for example, has a seat on the Senate Armed Services Committee. That committee has a great deal of influence on America’s foreign policy, including its policy toward Taiwan. Committee members are also privy to classified information about Taiwan, its military readiness, its shaky relations with China and U.S. involvement in all of the above.
Last year, Tuberville purchased two put options on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. — effectively betting that the company’s stock price would go down. He also recently purchased stock in Intel, one of the Taiwanese company’s competitors.
“This does look like a clear conflict [of interest] to me,” said Liz Hempowicz of the nonpartisan watchdog Project on Government Oversight, as quoted in an article by Connor Echols for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “But it’s really hard to say just how big of a conflict, and that is part of the problem itself, especially for members on these committees that conduct so much business behind closed doors.”
The lack of transparency, especially when it comes to the possibility of representatives and senators trading stocks on the basis of information discussed behind closed committee room doors, creates, if nothing else, a suspicion of impropriety, whether anything improper is going on or not. Some lawmakers realize this is a problem for Congress.
“The American people know that there is corruption on Capitol Hill, that members are writing legislation thinking about their stock portfolio. ... That members are buying stocks with information the public doesn’t have. That’s wrong,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., last month when introducing a bill to curb lawmakers’ stock trading. “We need to end it. We have a growing coalition to make that happen.”
In the House, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the Freedom Caucus and Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia are cosponsoring a bill that would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their assets into blind trusts.
Another House bill, introduced this month, includes New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz — each a favorite political target of the other party — among its sponsors. It would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses and dependents from trading stocks entirely.
“The fact that Members of the Progressive Caucus, the Freedom Caucus, and the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, reflecting the entirety of the political spectrum, can find common ground on key issues like this should send a powerful message to America,” said the bill’s lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.
It’s past time for Congress to rein itself in and end the ability of lawmakers to profit from their inside knowledge and decisions.
Alabamians should be able to rest easy knowing that their senior senator is making decisions based on what he thinks is best for national security — without the temptation of doing what is best for his portfolio.
