The news that former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care has triggered a flurry of remembrances and reassessments of not only his presidency but his post-presidency as well. Few former presidents — John Quincy Adams comes to mind — are more notable for their actions after leaving office than during it. But Carter is one of them.
As president, Carter struggled to deal with one issue that probably, more than any other, contributed to his reelection loss in 1980: inflation.
It took drastic action by then Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volker to tame the inflation of the 1970s and early ‘80s. That drastic action led to a recession, but it succeeded in bringing inflation under control. When Volcker stepped down in 1987, inflation had fallen to 3.4% from its peak of 9.8% in 1981.
With that experience under its belt, the Federal Reserve has made price stability — that is, controlling inflation — its primary goal, at least until recently. The lesson of the 1970s was that inflation, once underway, is hard and painful to tame. So, it’s best not to let it get going in the first place.
Like his predecessor Gerald Ford, who infamously tried to fight inflation by getting people to wear “Whip Inflation Now,” or “WIN” buttons, Carter approached his inflation crisis (and energy crisis, and so on) as if it were simply a bad mood that needed to be turned around rather than a crisis with real underlying economic causes.
On July 15, 1979, Carter gave his “Crisis of Confidence” speech. But history remembers it better as the “Malaise speech,” although Carter never used the word.
“It is a crisis of confidence. It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of our national will,” Carter said. “We can see this crisis in the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of a unity of purpose for our nation.
“The erosion of our confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and the political fabric of America.”
There was a lot of wisdom in that speech, but it didn’t work in Carter’s favor. Ronald Reagan used it against him, asking Americans if they were better off than they were four years earlier. And when Reagan ran for reelection in 1984, he asked Americans that question again and defeated Carter’s former vice president in a landslide. It was “morning in America.”
But as Carter learned, correctly diagnosing a mood isn’t the same as solving the underlying causes.
That is why the news Friday that inflation is again surging is especially worrisome.
Consumer prices — the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — rose 0.6% from December to January, a sharp acceleration from the 0.2% increase from November to December. Year-over-year, prices rose 5.4% in January, up from 5.3% in December.
The inflation news made an already bad week on Wall Street even worse, and talk of the Fed engineering a soft landing — getting inflation under control without triggering a recession — grew more faint. A new research paper produced by what The Associated Press calls “a group of leading economists” casts doubt on avoiding a recession.
“The researchers reviewed 16 episodes since 1950 when a central bank like the Fed raised the cost of borrowing to fight inflation, in the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom,” The AP reported. “In each case, a recession resulted.”
President Joe Biden, like Carter and Ford, would like us to think inflation is just a state of mind — “corporate greed.” But “greed” is a constant. Government policy is not.
The Fed has toyed recently with other priorities besides price stability, and the federal government’s COVID spending has flooded the economy with money — much of which, we now know, went to people and local governments that didn’t need it.
Former President Carter is an admirable man with many qualities worth emulating. Washington, however, has emulated the wrong ones. The choice is tighten the money now, or tighten later when the costs will be even higher.
