Apart from paid vacations and sick leave, few people expect to get paid even if they don’t show up for work. So, at first glance it seems like common sense that our elected officials shouldn’t be paid either if they don’t show up for work.
Sometimes, however, common sense requires more than just a glance, which is why we are skeptical of a proposal put forward last week by Decatur City Councilman Chuck Ard.
Ard proposed punishing council members who miss multiple meetings a month by docking their pay.
“It’s important that council members attend work sessions as well as City Council meetings,” Ard said, which elicited agreement from Council President Paige Bibbee.
“Our constituents elect us to represent them at those meetings,” Bibbee said. “We should be there.”
Councilman Billy Jackson, who is the only member of the council so far who has announced he is running for reelection, believes Ard’s proposal is targeting him, a charge Ard denies.
Jackson said he attends council work sessions only when there is an important issue on the agenda. For example, he was at the recent work session in which council members heard from the public about the fate of the city’s ice rink. But otherwise, Jackson says, the 5 p.m. work sessions conflict with his day job.
“I’m self-employed, and these meetings interfere with me trying to provide for my family,” Jackson said. “I can pick up the phone and call a department head and get the information I need.”
When he was council president, Jackson initiated the council’s current practice of holding work sessions separate from business meetings, so as to give council members a chance to further research and mull over issues discussed before having to vote on them. Since then, however, subsequent council leaders have moved the meeting times to earlier in the evening.
We don’t think 5 p.m. is an unreasonable time to hold meetings, but despite Ard’s denial we have to say Ard’s proposal certainly looks like it’s aimed at Jackson, who is a frequent critic of the council’s working majority of Ard, Bibbee and Kristi Hill.
Certainly, Jackson thinks it’s personal.
“They don’t want me here,” Jackson said. “These penalties are just punitive in nature.”
And Councilman Charles Kirby raises good points when he questions what would count as an excused absence.
“Do I have to be in the hospital or out recovering?” Kirby said. “What if I’m sick, like I have been for the last week, or what if I have a funeral? Will I need a doctor’s excuse?”
The idea of City Council members having to get a doctor’s excuse seems comical. To whom would they give it?
And that gets to the heart of the matter. Council members do not work for the council president. They do not work for the city’s human resources manager. And they don’t work for the mayor. City Council members work for their constituents in their home districts.
Council members also don’t work for the city as on-the-clock employees. They are always on duty.
If any council member’s constituents think they’re not getting sufficient representation, they can always vote that council member out and someone else in.
That Jackson’s constituents have reelected him time and again should be a hint that most of them, so far, have been satisfied with Jackson’s performance. With municipal elections coming up this Aug. 25, they will again have an opportunity to make their preferences known.
We don’t need council members policing each other. We have voters to do that.
