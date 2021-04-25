Not only are some Alabama legislators intent on re-fighting the Civil War — at least when it comes to telling cities and counties what to do with their Confederate monuments — they’re also re-fighting the Nullification crisis of 1832.
Last week, the House Judiciary Committee approved a bill introduced by Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Mobile, that would authorize the Legislative Council to review executive orders issued by the president of the United States and submit them to the state attorney general for further review.
House Bill 319 “would also provide that when certain executive orders are determined by the Attorney General to be an unconstitutional restriction of rights, the state or a political subdivision of the state, or an agency thereof, may not implement the executive order.”
Now, according to the U.S. Constitution, federal law, which includes any executive orders the president issues in furthering the implementation of federal law, supersedes state law. This comes from the Supremacy Clause, which says, “This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding.”
In short, states and state officials have no role in defining what is or isn’t constitutional. Some, however, have tried. In 1832, South Carolina claimed it had the authority to nullify the federal tariff, which was hotly opposed in the state, and contributed to the rift between President Andrew Jackson, who opposed nullification, and Vice President John C. Calhoun, who was nullification’s most prominent intellectual champion at the time.
While Calhoun had written an anonymous defense of nullification, Jackson threatened any state leaders who tried it with being charged with treason.
In the intervening 189 years, we’ve had a Civil War and copious case law that have rendered nullification a legal dead letter. That doesn’t, however, stop Alabama politicians from occasionally trying to get political mileage out of it.
Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, called Stringer’s bill “stupid,” on the House floor — probably because it is, in fact, stupid.
HB319 should not, however, be confused with another bill Stringer has introduced, which isn’t stupid, merely unnecessary.
House Bill 337 would merely forbid state and local law enforcement officers and agencies from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions.
Opponents of this bill have claimed it, too, is unconstitutional nullification, but it is really a different beast.
Agree with HB337 or not, it is not much different than ordinances passed in so-called sanctuary cites, where local authorities are forbidden from enforcing federal immigration laws. There is a legal difference between a state or locality proclaiming something unconstitutional and their simply declining to enforce a federal law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has, in fact, held that states have no obligation to enforce federal laws. They can force federal law enforcement to do it all themselves. States and cities have done this with immigration, drug laws and now firearms.
Randy Hillman, who represents the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, says the bill would confuse law enforcement officers, but we suspect Rep. Mike Ball of Madison is right when he says it won’t make much difference one way or the other.
Re-fighting the lost battles of the 19th century, however, is a diversion from dealing with the issues of the 21st.
