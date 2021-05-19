Gideon J. Tucker, a 19th century lawyer, politician and newspaper editor, once said, “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”
If so, then Alabamians can breathe a sigh of relief; the Alabama Legislature has adjourned. As always however, the Legislature’s final report card is a bit more complex than can be summed up by even the most pithy of statements from a bygone age.
The Legislature addressed some issues that needed addressing and some issues that did not. It took care of its constitutionally required duty of passing the state government’s budgets — something that has not always been a given — and took a pass on some bills that would have been nothing but a source of national embarrassment and costly litigation.
Yet the 2021 regular session of the Alabama Legislature will likely be remembered mostly for the one big bill it couldn’t pass. Yet again, the Legislature failed to get a state lottery bill, of any kind, before Alabama voters to finally settle the question of whether Alabama will join all of its surrounding neighbors in having a lottery.
There remains no majority in both the state House and Senate for any of the various lottery proposals, although one proposal came close enough to ensure that gambling legislation will return in a future legislative session.
But that is exactly the problem. Just as gambling took up much of the oxygen in the just-ended session, it will continue to do so until voters finally get a chance to vote on something, be it a plain state lottery or a lottery plus some other types of gambling. The fact that Alabama is surrounded by states with lotteries, Alabamians are crossing state lines to play those games and the state of Alabama is losing lottery proceeds to those states guarantees gambling will return as an issue in the Legislature, to the detriment of time and effort spent on other issues. That is a sure bet.
The Legislature did, however, get one persistent issue off the table, finally passing a medical marijuana bill, which Gov. Kay Ivey has now signed into law. As unnecessarily restrictive as the bill is, it nevertheless will help give some relief to people suffering from ailments, such as cancer and chronic pain, that marijuana can help alleviate.
We can now even say we got to this sensible outcome before Mississippi, after that state’s high court last week invalidated, on the flimsiest of pretexts, a medical marijuana law supported by an overwhelming majority of the state’s voters, Republican and Democrat alike.
The Legislature passed some criminal justice reforms, placing modest restrictions on civil asset forfeiture and authorizing law enforcement to issue citations rather than make arrests for many misdemeanor offenses.
For the most part, the Legislature declined to pass voting restrictions of the sort passed in other Republican-controlled states, although it did codify some restrictions previously taken as a given, such as a ban on curbside voting.
As for the latest front in the culture war, the Legislature passed a sure-to-be-challenged restriction on transgender athletes while letting the clock run out on an even more controversial bill that would have criminalized some therapies for transgender youths.
As usual, the Legislature has left us with mixed results and probably legal challenges. Major issues like the state of the state’s prisons, Medicare expansion and, of course, the lottery remain. But the Legislature showed it can make progress on some issues where just a few years ago, progress seemed a pipe dream.
