The Alabama Legislature is set to go into special session July 17 to redraw the state’s congressional districts in compliance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Lawmakers have a court-imposed July 21 deadline to come up with a new map that will pass judicial scrutiny. One would think that would be enough pressure to concentrate the minds of Alabama lawmakers.
The Legislature certainly doesn’t need to get bogged down in pointless culture war issues. Yet that’s exactly what Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, is proposing with a bill he plans to introduce during the special session — even though Gov. Kay Ivey’s call limits the session to congressional redistricting.
Because of the exclusivity of Ivey’s special session call, any other legislation would need a two-thirds majority rather than a simple majority to pass.
Not only will Elliott’s bill distract from the redistricting work, it will eliminate any chance of the Legislature deviating briefly from its main task to make needed clarifications to two laws passed earlier this year.
Elliott wants to introduce legislation to take back a $5 million supplemental appropriation to the Alabama Department of Archives and History after the department in June hosted a lunchtime lecture on the history of LBGT people in the state.
“My issue is, the underlying issue is sex,” Elliott said. “And I just don’t know that we need to have that conversation with our children right now. It’s just not stuff we ought to be talking about at Archives and History.”
So he expects the state agency charged with looking after the state’s history to ignore part of it? We’ve gone through this before, when for decades the state archives basically ignored the history of Black people in Alabama. Now Elliott wants the same for gays and lesbians.
The two issues that it would make sense for the Legislature to consider during the special session involve a bill Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, plans to introduce and a bill Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, would like to introduce but won’t.
Orr’s bill would correct an oversight in a law the Legislature passed in its recent regular session. The new law allows retired law enforcement officers to earn more as school resource officers or correctional officers without suspending their Retirement Systems of Alabama benefits. Due to the oversight, however, retired state troopers are not eligible.
It’s a simple matter that should be corrected, but it may not get consideration because of Elliott also wanting to introduce his distracting bill.
Pringle has an issue that seems pressing but has said he won’t try to address it in the special session.
The Legislature in the past session passed Pringle’s bill allowing for felony manslaughter charges against anyone who knowingly sells or delivers synthetic fentanyl that causes someone to die. The law was designed to target only synthetic fentanyl. But the version of the bill that went to the governor, which she signed into law, was an older version, a broader version that applies to any controlled substance that causes a death. And that’s the version that will go into effect in September unless the lawmakers address the mix-up.
It seems to us that enacting a law by mistake, because a computer glitch resulted in an older draft going to the governor, is something worth fixing. Even more, it seems the Legislature should pass a law that says no law signed by mistake becomes law. But in this case, Pringle is willing to wait. Why?
“The governor has made it perfectly clear that she wants to do one subject and one subject only, and the only bill that is going to come into the chamber that will be assigned to a committee is the reapportionment bill,” Pringle said. “It is too important. The magnitude of that bill is too great to risk getting bogged down in other issues.”
Pringle is right. The Legislature should stick to the task at hand: Pass a new congressional map, and this time pass one that meets legal muster.
