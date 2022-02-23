Tax day this year doesn’t come until April 18, but some people, particularly those expecting refunds, don’t wait until the last minute to file their taxes.
Alabama taxpayers wanting to get a jump on things, however, have been stymied by the state Legislature, which only last week got around to passing a bill that exempts certain COVID relief benefits from state income taxes.
If you’ve already filed your state taxes and received those particular benefits, you’d need to file an amended return to avoid the tax.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, families were eligible for an increased child tax credit, increased dependent care credit and increased and modified earned income credit. Taxpayers had to have earned income from work to be able to claim the latter two.
All of that income, however, was taxable — until the Legislature finally got around to passing a bill making it tax exempt.
“Gov. Ivey is pleased to see the Legislature pass HB231 to provide tax relief for the people of Alabama,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola said last week. “She looks forward to receiving the bill and putting money back into the hands of hardworking Alabamians.”
Ivey should have received the bill to sign last week, but the Legislature adjourned for the weekend before transmitting the bill to the governor’s office. Yet another delay.
Preventing working families from having to pay taxes on aid sent during a pandemic should have been a priority for the Legislature, and to hear lawmakers talk, it was. Yet they certainly didn’t act like it.
They could have passed the tax exemption last year during the Legislature’s special session on prisons. It takes a supermajority to bring up and pass bills that are not part of a special session’s called agenda, but the supermajority for the tax exemptions was there. Still, it didn’t happen.
Lawmakers could also have passed the tax exemption at the start of the current regular session. But this being an election year, lawmakers have other priorities: red meat cultural issues for their party base.
Before they face voters, legislators want to make sure those voters know where they stand on such vital issues as guns (they’re for them), Confederate monuments (ditto), and transgender restrooms (they’re against them).
We grant there is a lot of work for lawmakers to do, but unless they can’t walk and chew bubblegum at the same time, we expect them to multitask. There was simply no excuse for waiting until after tax season had already begun to pass a tax change benefiting working families. But it is an indication of where the Legislature’s priorities are.
If you haven’t filed your state taxes yet, you may want to wait a bit longer. It will take a while for the new tax forms to get to tax preparers.
