Needless occupational licensing requirements have long stood in the way of many people, mostly the poorest among us, finding gainful employment.
According to a joint study by the National Conference of State Legislatures, National Governors Association and State Government Affairs Council, over the past 60 years, the percentage of the workforce required to have some sort of occupational license has grown from 5% to nearly 25%.
Often, occupational licensing is justified on public safety grounds. Sometimes, however, those justifications don’t ring true.
“Natural hair braiding is a beauty practice popular among many African, African-American and immigrant communities in the United States,” notes the Institute for Justice, a public interest legal organization that has fought to get rid of burdensome occupational licensing. “Braiding is a very safe practice as braiders do not use any dangerous chemicals, dyes or coloring agents and do not cut hair. Yet in many states, braiders have to endure hundreds of hours of unnecessary coursework and pay thousands of dollars before they can legally work.”
Licensing requirements like this, which do nothing to enhance consumer safety, have sparked a drive for licensing reform across the nation.
When it comes to occupational licensing, Alabama is in the middle of the pack among states. According to the Institute for Justice, 18.11% of Alabama’s workforce is licensed, which ranks 38th in the nation.
That still leaves room for improvement, however, and legislators have introduced bills during the current session of the Alabama Legislature to ease the regulatory burden — not by getting rid of needless licensing requirements, but by increasing reciprocity with other states, so that people already licensed in a profession in one state can practice in Alabama.
The motivation in this case is to help military spouses who work in licensed professions.
“We want to make sure we do everything possible to show that Alabama is probably the friendliest state toward the military,” said Sen. Tom Butler, chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. “Military investments in our state are extremely important, with Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Fort Rucker and the depot in Anniston. We have so many investments in infrastructure, in jobs, and we just want to make sure that we make it easier for those transferred here to get acclimated.”
Lawmakers have introduced a half dozen bills to that end. Some would allow the state to enter into multi-state compacts with other states to recognize licenses for psychologists and counselors (Senate Bill 99) and occupational therapists (SB 167). Those would apply to anyone, not just military spouses.
Others, however, do not. One of Butler’s bills, SB 141, would extend the deadline for certain occupational licensing boards to allow military spouses licensed in other states to practice while in Alabama.
If licensing reciprocity is good as a benefit for relocating military families — and we agree it is — it’s also good for others looking to move to Alabama, which has seen its population growth lag behind other states and nearly lost a U.S. House seat because of it. It shouldn’t be limited, as in Butler’s bill, just to military spouses or to certain professions that may disproportionately affect military spouses.
Some states have gone beyond compacts. In 2019, Arizona became the first state to adopt universal licensing, allowing people already licensed in other states to quickly become licensed in Arizona.
That’s a model deserving attention by lawmakers here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.