Regardless of where one stands on abortion, this is no way to make laws.
In 2019, state Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur successfully sponsored one of the nation’s most stringent anti-abortion laws. That’s the law that will go into effect should the U.S. Supreme Court rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, as a draft opinion leaked last week indicates it will.
Collins’ Alabama Human Life Protection Act would ban virtually all abortions, making no exceptions for rape and incest.
Collins defended her bill at the time, saying while she would support later amending the law to add rape and incest exceptions, she wanted to have the most straightforward and uncompromising bill possible to force the Supreme Court to address the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade head on.
As things have transpired, it may be that no such direct challenge was necessary. When the Alabama Legislature passed Collins’ bill and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law in 2019, there were already other anti-abortion bills in the legal pipeline to the high court ahead of Alabama’s. One of those cases was the Mississippi case at the heart of the draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito.
The Mississippi law is slightly less restrictive than Alabama’s, banning abortions only after 15 weeks, but, like Alabama’s law, it has no exceptions for rape and incest.
If the court’s final ruling looks anything like Alito’s draft, the Mississippi law nevertheless provides the court’s majority sufficient leverage to overturn Roe.
“We hold that Roe and (1992’s Planned Parenthood v.) Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” the leaked draft holds.
If the final ruling, however, stops just short of overturning Roe, lower courts may keep Alabama’s stricter law on hold until it, too, can have a day at the U.S. Supreme Court — assuming the court agrees to hear the case. If the Supreme Court backs away from completely overturning Roe in the Mississippi case, it may telegraph its lack of interest in going further simply by refusing to hear the Alabama case and leaving lower court rulings in place.
Following the leak, Collins reiterated her support for revising her 2019 law to add exceptions.
“The exceptions (for rape and incest) — those are not the choices I would make personally — but they are such extreme, extenuating circumstances that I believe they merit an exception,” Collins said.
Collins’ recognition that the law should have exceptions for rape and incest is welcome. But there is little indication her colleagues in the state Legislature will go along with her desire to roll back her own bill.
Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, has said he is against Collins’ preferred bill, which would outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, D-Birmingham, who opposed Collins’ bill, also doubts there will be much in the way of rolling back its provisions.
“Quite frankly, I think Alabama will be looking for something even more stringent. We always feel that no matter how tight we’ve tightened the nut, we have to turn it a little bit more,” she said.
Besides Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Arizona all have anti-abortion laws on the books, waiting to be enforced, without rape and incest exceptions. This has been the trend in the anti-abortion movement, and it’s difficult to see Alabama going against it.
Whether Alabama lawmakers support all the restrictions they put in the state’s anti-abortion law, they may well have to live with them — as will women in Alabama who are victims of rape and incest.
Passing a law with provisions you don’t really support, thinking you’ll simply repeal them later, is no way to pass legislation.
