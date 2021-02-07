Alabama lawmakers are poised once again to take up the issue of gambling.
Many Alabamians, possibly a majority, would like to see Alabama institute a state lottery. Voters rejected a state lottery once before, but that was in 1999, and much has happened in the intervening 21 years. Most importantly, Alabama is now surrounded on all sides by states that do have lotteries. Mississippi, the last neighboring holdout, approved its lottery in 2018.
Some Alabamians cross state lines to play the lottery every week. When the jackpot is high enough, the parking lots at convenience stores just over the line in Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are filled with Alabama license plates.
It’s no longer a question of whether Alabamians are going to play the lottery. They are, and it has never been easier for them to do so. The only question is, will the money Alabamians spend on lottery tickets stay here, or will it go to fund government programs in neighboring states?
Unfortunately, since 1999, it’s never come down to a question of a straight up-or-down vote on a state lottery. The lottery always gets sucked into the larger issue of gambling, casinos and the state’s ongoing impasse with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, plans to introduce a bill in the current legislative session that would again put a state lottery before the voters, with the revenue going toward college scholarships. In that respect, it would be similar to the proposal voters rejected in 1999. It would steer other gambling revenue toward expanding broadband internet in the state.
A proposal Marsh introduced in 2015 would have allowed casino gambling at the state’s four greyhound dog tracks.
Casino gambling has been the stumbling block preventing a state lottery from going before voters in the past, and it could do so again.
Proponents of casino gambling see hitching a ride on a state lottery bill as the most likely, and probably the only way of getting casino gambling legalized in the state. Meanwhile, some lottery supporters oppose casino gambling, and supporters of casino gambling are themselves divided into factions, each of which would like to have a monopoly on casinos.
Thus, there is much talk each session of letting voters vote on a “clean” lottery bill that never turns out to be as clean as advertised.
Gov. Kay Ivey has stressed the need for transparency in the gambling debate. This would be a welcome change, given the lack of transparency involved in Ivey’s plan to lease three new private mega-prisons. But she is right that transparency is essential.
If voters are given a proposed constitutional amendment that seems convoluted or looks like it is giving some special interest a monopoly on casino gambling, they may well reject it again.
Ivey has said she will monitor the debate. She will not be alone in that.
