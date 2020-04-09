The question on everyone’s mind is: When will this end?
We got a partial answer Tuesday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become the face of the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During a press briefing, Fauci said he believed the country would be in “good shape” to reopen schools by the fall.
“Bottom line is, no absolute prediction, but I think we’re going to be in good shape,” Fauci said.
This is certainly good news for everyone whose life revolves around college football. But if it takes that long before things return to some semblance of normal, it would mean roughly five more months of the present status quo, which is taking a predictably heavy toll on the nation’s economy and people’s lives — not to mention their mental health.
The alternative cannot, however, be simply to return to normal for the sake of returning to normal. Reopening the country too soon risks lives and would likely be self-defeating, as many people would still be too worried to go about their lives as normal.
Getting from where we are to a return to normality will certainly require a transitional period, and for what that will look like, we should perhaps turn to countries that have been through this before.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, much of Asia dealt with epidemics of bird flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which are also highly contagious respiratory viruses. Asia’s experiences with those diseases has informed their response to the new coronavirus.
There are probably lessons to learn from mainland China, but unfortunately we cannot trust the word of the Chinese government, which under the backward-thinking leadership of Xi Jinping has been more concerned with its reputation than lives.
One of the best responses has come from the China that mainland China would like the rest of the world to ignore: Taiwan. While it is too late for the preventive measures Taiwan enacted early on, there are some things we can still do that would hasten the return to normal.
“Taiwanese officials ... moved to ramp up domestic face-mask production to ensure the local supply (and) rolled out islandwide testing for coronavirus — including retesting people who had previously unexplained pneumonia,” CNN reported Sunday.
Indeed, the combination of testing and face masks show up in nearly every country that learned from the SARS outbreak of 2002. We see the same in South Korea’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Japan didn’t embrace widespread testing and is now facing a worsening situation, which doesn’t bode well for a country with the world’s oldest population.
“Japan had differed from its neighbor in South Korea over how to curb the spread of the virus,” observed The New York Post. “Instead of rolling out a massive, sweeping testing regimen like Korea, Japan tried to stop COVID-19 by closely monitoring and controlling clusters sites for the virus.”
Unfortunately, the U.S. currently has both a shortage of face masks and insufficient testing.
Both need to be ramped up if we are to get out of our homes before fall.
It took a previous epidemic for Asian nations to learn how to deal with COVID-19. The United States is only now facing such an epidemic. Hopefully we will learn the right lessons and be prepared for the next, as Taiwan and South Korea did.
