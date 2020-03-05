The impasse between Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Decatur Utilities serves no one, least of all the public.
As a result, lighting along the causeway just north of the Hudson Memorial Bridge, connecting Morgan and Limestone counties and Decatur with its biggest neighbors, will remain spotty at best and nonexistent at worst for at least the near future.
DU General Manager Ray Hardin has said the public utility will no longer maintain the lights, which were originally installed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and which DU has maintained under a contract with the city.
The final straw for Hardin was a Feb. 1 wreck on the causeway that seriously injured four DU employees who were there working on the lights in the pre-dawn hours.
The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, who has not been apprehended, plowed into DU pickups which in turn collided with a boom truck. Two of the workers were ejected from the boom bucket, and two others were injured at street level.
In an email to city leaders, Hardin said DU would no longer maintain the lights.
“Due to safety concerns for our employees and the increasing maintenance requirements of obsolete facilities, we have made the decision that DU will no longer provide maintenance and repair to these lights,” Hardin said.
That set off the mayor, who felt blindsided by DU’s unilateral decision and what he took to be an undue focus on a single accident.
After a press conference the mayor called ostensibly to deal with the continuing issue of sewer overflows, Bowling unloaded.
“DU does lighting maintenance throughout our city. That’s one of their roles,” he said. “I received an email yesterday. There are certain community partners we have where you come and you knock on my door if you have a concern about the city. … Instead I get an email from DU, from the general manager, Ray Hardin, telling me they’ll no longer do light maintenance on those fixtures on our bridge. … What about professional courtesy?”
There may be a lack of communication between DU and City Hall, but Hardin has every right to be concerned about the safety of his employees.
That said, we are also concerned about the safety of drivers and pedestrians. At issue are old, obsolete light fixtures on the bridge and causeway — fixtures that have become prone to failure and need replacing, which Hardin says DU has recommended for years.
Whether it’s done by DU or an outside contractor, the city should replace the fixtures. Traffic across the bridge flies past, well above the speed limit at times, especially when not backed up during rush hour. It’s a potential danger to pedestrians and stalled vehicles pulled over onto the shoulder in the best of circumstances. It’s even more of a danger in the pitch dark that occurs when the lights are out.
Last October, a pedestrian either walking in the road or crossing it was struck and killed by a pickup traveling south across the causeway, just south of Hospitality Park.
City leaders also worry about Decatur’s image, which isn’t helped by the lights being out at the city’s major entrance, but that is secondary to the safety concern.
Whoever does it and however it happens, the lights need to be fixed. It would help if city leaders communicated with each other and worked together to improve the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.