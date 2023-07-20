The Decatur Public Library is seeking public input as it develops its strategic plan for the next five years, as required by the state.
A public forum will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the library for anyone who would like to attend and offer input. Those who can’t attend the forum can fill out a survey online at mydpl.org/feedback or by picking up a copy from the library.
The survey touches on how residents use the library, the importance of its various services and programs and the topics (such as history, cooking, sports, travel and the arts) that have the most interest.
Libraries serve an important function in their communities, not only as an educational resource in the traditional sense — providing books for students writing last-minute term papers — but as a place where people can access all sorts of information about virtually every topic under the sun.
The internet may have made it easier for people to do their own research at home, or even on their mobile phone, but no search engine — not even one powered by artificial intelligence — is a substitute for the personal touch and wealth of experience of a human librarian.
What a library provides, for people young and old, is a way to learn about the things that interest them, individually or in groups, at their own pace and in their own way. The library provides the resources, and the librarian is there to help out when needed — and to curate the resources and programs available to the community.
“I’m completely library educated,” the writer Ray Bradbury once said. “… The library fueled all of my curiosities, from dinosaurs to ancient Egypt. When I graduated from high school in 1938, I began going to the library three nights a week. I did this every week for almost 10 years and finally, in 1947, around the time I got married, I figured I was done. So I graduated from the library when I was 27. I discovered that the library is the real school.”
Bradbury wrote “Fahrenheit 451,” a science fiction novel about a society in which books have been outlawed and government agents — firemen — burn them. But Bradbury wasn’t really worried about censors. He was simply worried people would stop reading.
“You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture,” Bradbury also said. “Just get people to stop reading them.”
But now the book censors, the book banners and the people who want to keep books away from impressionable minds are back. It’s fine and proper for a community to have some say in what their library does — it’s their tax money paying for it. But having input isn’t a license to micromanage, and libraries can’t cater to every political interest that comes along and still do their jobs, because sometimes people want and need to seek out ideas with which they disagree.
We need books, whether the old-fashioned paper kind or the newfangled electronic kind. (Bradbury was slow to warm up to the latter, but eventually allowed his works to be published as e-books.) We need books because we need to read, because reading remains the best way to absorb and retain information — and to encounter new and challenging ideas, or maybe old ideas for the first time.
Libraries offer all sorts of valuable services, but most of all they offer books. For that reason alone they deserve support and patronage.
If one is truly worried about the state of the culture, then take Bradbury’s advice. Read.
