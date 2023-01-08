If one needs proof that the deficiencies plaguing Alabama’s prison system cannot be solved simply by building more and larger prisons, one need look no farther than Limestone Correctional Facility.
Opened in 1984 and located in the Harvest area of eastern Limestone County, the prison is one of the state’s newest — and one slated to be renovated and retained, rather than replaced, under the $1.3 billion prison construction plan signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021.
Limestone Correctional has always had a somewhat checkered reputation. In the ‘80s, escapes were so common, some people in Limestone County made and sold T-shirts that said, “I escaped from Limestone Correctional Facility.”
While the escapes have ebbed, overall prison conditions have worsened. Last week, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate, Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was found dead inside his cell, apparently the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault.
Some people may dismiss concern over the fate of prison inmates. “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime,” as the saying goes. But inhumane conditions and the constant threat of physical and sexual assault, up to and including death, is not “doing the time.” Not every crime merits a potential death sentence.
Kimbrough’s death is just the latest in a growing number of inmate-on-inmate assault deaths cited by the U.S. Department of Justice as reason to sue the state over its prison conditions.
The Department of Corrections reported that at least 11 prisoners were killed by other inmates in the fiscal year that ended in September — a number that doesn’t count deaths still under investigation. An advocacy group, the Equal Justice Initiative, puts the number of inmates who died by homicide in 2022 at 18.
The Department of Corrections’ response to these shameful statistics is to stop releasing them. DOC will remove inmate death totals, including homicides and suicides, from its monthly statistical reports.
DOC says the change is for accuracy. It will release inmate death statistics only in quarterly reports, “because those numbers reflect the findings of closed investigations,” the agency said.
But state lawmakers from both parties have criticized the decision, which adds to the lack of transparency at an agency already shrouded in too much secrecy, especially as it related to a string of botched executions.
The rot from the prison system comes from within. Over the past month, the Department of Corrections has confirmed numerous arrests of employees and inmates at Limestone Correctional on charges ranging from prison contraband to bribery. There have been some more recent arrests about which DOC has yet to release details.
We have ample evidence the state prison system is beset by issues building two new mega-prisons will not solve. The Justice Department is suing Alabama over its prison conditions. And one of the prisons set to remain open is a den of violence and crime.
It’s no wonder DOC wants to release information less often. But Alabamians should demand even more transparency from those charged with carrying out justice in our names.
