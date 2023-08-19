Opinion page combo photo
Buy Now

Left, during the time students report to school on Wednesday, sprinklers at Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 5 spray a sidewalk used by Austin Middle students. Right, a stop sign on Fifth Avenue Southwest at Beard Street remains obscured Thursday. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]

A resident in the Carridale Street Southwest community made a valid point after the arrest of two suspects in an alleged attempted rape in the neighborhood.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.