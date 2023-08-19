A resident in the Carridale Street Southwest community made a valid point after the arrest of two suspects in an alleged attempted rape in the neighborhood.
Andrea Hoffmeier Wilson said the deteriorated condition of the apartment complex where the alleged crime unfolded could signal the city doesn’t care what happens there. The sign in front of New Galilean Apartments is disintegrating with letters falling from it, and the complex has other signs of decay such as a broken window pane.
The apartment complex’s continued operation with a substandard appearance provides another example that seemingly little things don’t receive enough attention in Decatur.
The city’s elected officials and other community leaders have made impressive progress reviving downtown and providing more housing. The city also is moving forward on a streetscape beautification project for 1 mile of Sixth Avenue and plans a new recreation center and softball fields.
City leaders can take pride in their vision, energy and willingness to act on those big projects. But the effect of those plans will be muted if Decatur doesn’t do more to address the basics.
Yes, it can be a tedious process to make a landlord repair property and pay for upkeep. Even before checking on ownership of the New Galilean Apartments, the suspicion was that it would have an absentee landlord. Sure enough, an Escondido, California, address is listed for the trustees leading the complex’s ownership, according to Morgan County Revenue Commissioner records. City officials have long said that having out-of-town landlords complicates efforts to get rundown property improved.
Perhaps the city could start with a simple approach. The apartment has to have a local rental agent. District 4 Councilman Hunter Pepper, who represents the Carridale Street area, and other leaders from the city or Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce should ask the agent nicely if the property can be improved. They can offer to contact the owner if that’ll help the rental agent get action.
If a polite request doesn’t work, don’t ignore the problem. Take action and enforce city ordinances. If they lack teeth, start the process of strengthening them.
It should become a given for Decatur that it takes care of the little things. Right now, that’s not the case.
Examples present themselves constantly. For several weeks a stop sign facing motorists traveling south on Fifth Avenue Southwest at Beard Street has been obscured by a tree limb and leaves. If you don’t know about the stop sign, it’s easy to overlook it — until the last second. The city has sanitation crews and police patrols regularly traveling city streets. They should report items such as an obscured stop sign to others at City Hall so the problem can be solved.
Similarly, the sprinklers at the new Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 5 were spraying water directly over a sidewalk at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The sprinkler heads not only needed adjustments to avoid wasting water, their timing needed adjustment so they weren’t making a sidewalk often used early in the morning by Austin Middle School students impassable. Such occurrences make residents wonder why nobody who works for the city is paying attention to little things.
The public can help point out problems in Decatur, and the city has an online form to accept suggestions. The city should make it clearer that it values comments at cityofdecatural.com and act on them. Why not recognize monthly the resident providing the best suggestion?
Little things matter in Decatur.
