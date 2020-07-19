The new coronavirus throws most everything in doubt, and apart from the rising death toll, that is what is most pernicious about it.
Local school officials, teachers and staff, to their credit, are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic’s uncertainties in the best way possible: They’re remaining flexible. And their plans for the upcoming school year, which is just weeks away, will maximize flexibility not only for themselves but for parents and students.
Across the state, school systems have sensibly rejected the one-size-fits-all, schools-must-be-open drumbeat coming from the administration in Washington. They have rejected politicizing the safety of students, teachers and their families.
“Our plan right now is to develop everything in stages so nothing is set for a long period of time,” Decatur Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield told the school board earlier this month. Decatur City Schools is expected to release details of its reopening plan this week.
Most systems are adopting, with some variations, a similar strategy. Schools will reopen next month. Students will return, but they will return to an environment governed by social distancing, temperature screenings, and lots and lots of cleaning. Some students will arrive at staggered times, to reduce crowding. Optional activities such as student assemblies and field trips will be eliminated for the duration.
That is for the students who return for face-to-face instruction. Other students will, however, continue with the home-based virtual schooling they were using at the end of the last school year, after the state abruptly closed schools as the coronavirus pandemic first started sweeping Alabama.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith last week said it appears about 15% of his system’s parents have opted for their children to receive exclusively virtual lessons and another 10% plan for their children to take a blended option with both in-person and virtual instruction.
That leaves about 75% of Lawrence County’s public school students in class full-time, but any students who opt for virtual schooling make things easier for those who attend in-person. Fewer students in the classroom means it’s easier to maintain social distancing and easier for teachers to see that students follow public health guidelines.
All of that, hopefully, will make it easier for schools to stay open. Despite the efforts of schools to provide technology so poor students aren’t left out, and to get mobile Wi-Fi into rural areas lacking high-speed internet, some students are still likely to fall through the cracks if they cannot attend class in person.
Still, it may be necessary to close schools at some point after the academic year has started, and local officials are preparing for that possibility, too.
Morgan County Schools will dedicate each Wednesday, while classrooms are being sanitized, to students learning from home. Officials say that not only gives students time to learn how to learn with technology, which is useful in general, but will make any transition to full virtual learning easier, should that prove necessary later on.
In these trying times, local educators have risen to the challenge.
