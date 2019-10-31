It was an ugly moment. On Sunday, the fifth game of the World Series, baseball fans watched as the big screen showed President Donald Trump along with the first lady and a collection of political allies in a corporate box at Nationals Park. The crowd erupted in boos, jeers and “lock him up” chants. The image on the big screen switched to military veterans attending the game, and the crowd noise transformed into cheers.
The moment was all the more disturbing in that it came just hours after the president announced a successful military operation that ended the life of brutal Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria. Like every president before him, Trump may have claimed more credit for the operation than he deserved, but the fact is it was successful and was on his watch.
As U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., no fan of President Trump, put it: “I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president. I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president at times don’t.”
While the crowd’s response to the president merits censure, the spontaneous “lock him up” chants by a bunch of baseball fans with no power to impact prosecutorial decisions must be distinguished from similar chants encouraged by President Trump at his rallies that target his political foes.
“Lock her up,” when expressed by the head of the federal executive branch as a threat to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, disrupts the investigative and prosecutorial functions of the Department of Justice and undermines confidence in the U.S. judicial system.
Similarly, presidential pressure on foreign leaders and on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden creates a global impression that politics, not facts, drive American investigations and prosecutions. Hints from the president that pardons may be available to political allies who remain loyal to him after being charged with or convicted of crimes likewise create a domestic and international impression that America operates not under the rule of law, but under a tribal network of political allegiances.
“When we speak of peace, we should not mean just the absence of war,” said former President Ronald Reagan. “True peace rests on the pillars of individual freedom, human rights, national self-determination, and respect for the rule of law.”
It’s unfortunate that fans at an internationally televised World Series game suggested through their chants a lack of respect for the rule of law, even if the “lock him up” jeers were more mockery than a statement of goals.
Far more damaging, however, are statements by President Trump suggesting that the U.S. justice system — over which he has considerable control — has become a political tool. All Americans, be they hot dog-eating baseball enthusiasts or government officials, would do well to recognize that a government’s power to deprive its citizens of freedom must be exercised with impartiality and respect.
