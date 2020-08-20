If you need to take a driver’s license exam or road test, or to obtain a STAR ID, learner’s permit, commercial driver’s license, or non-driving ID, need one of several other driver’s license-related services only offered by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, be prepared to wait.
You may be in line for hours. You may be forced to wait outside in the summer heat. The people running the office may not even get to you that day. You may have to take an entire day off work just to carry out the business the state and federal governments require of you.
Long lines at the Morgan County Courthouse and other ALEA locations around the state are a direct result of federal and state mandates that are not backed up by funding.
The state of Alabama says you cannot drive without obtaining a license. That makes sense. But then it doesn’t make sure its offices are staffed with sufficient personnel and open for sufficient hours to be convenient for people needing to take their written or road tests.
The federal government, after several delays, seems intent on requiring people to have national ID cards — once anathema in this country — to be allowed on domestic air flights starting in October of next year. But you can’t upgrade your driver’s license to a federally approved STAR ID at the county office where you normally renew your license. You must go to one of the understaffed ALEA offices, where you will wait.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, says keeping these offices open longer hours would help alleviate the problem, but Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long says the state has provided no money to cover the expense of expanded hours.
“We need security for the courthouse,” Long said. “We don’t have the manpower to do it and would have to pay the county jailers who work courthouse security overtime. We have to operate within a budget, and (neither) Sen. Orr nor the state has ever offered us any money for the security. If we can hire about three more jailers we could do it. We simply don’t have the money or manpower.”
And why do courthouses need so much security? That is another state mandate.
Indeed, many of the problems here have a common origin: the security theater that has taken over the country since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Our lives are now filled with security measures that do little to make anyone safer, but they make it look like the government is at least trying. This is why critics of these measures call them “security theater.” It’s all mostly for show.
By the time the STAR ID requirement finally goes into effect, it will have been more than 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. Are we seriously to think STAR IDs are essential for airline safety?
Regardless, we are stuck with them, and people who travel will have to have them, resulting in a rush to get STAR IDs that has added to the lines at understaffed offices across Alabama.
One 17-year-old told The Daily this week that he missed a day at school when he arrived at the Morgan Courthouse at 8 a.m. on a Friday to take his driving test. He waited six hours for his name to be called, but by then it was raining and he was told to come back Monday.
How many young drivers might just drive without a license when faced with such hassles? That might be the real threat to public safety.
Some things like driver’s licenses are necessary for public safety. Others, like STAR IDs, probably are not. Whatever the case, if the government requires people to have certain licenses and documents to go about their daily business, it shouldn’t make it difficult to obtain them.
It’s time for the Alabama Legislature to pony up and fund the expense of keeping ALEA offices open to do their job — or relax some courthouse security measures, especially when court is not in session.
And if Congress is to persist in requiring STAR IDs, it can send some money down, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.