The Alabama Legislature is now in session, and one of the items on the agenda is a state lottery. Already lawmakers are staking out positions on the issue that could become poison pills when the time comes for final votes.
Some want a “clean bill” dealing only with a lottery. Others want to include provisions protecting other forms of gaming, such as dog tracks. Some want a lottery that includes only paper tickets. Others want to include electronic gaming, which either does or doesn’t include electronic bingo, depending on who you ask and the time of day. Then there is the matter of where the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which has been promoting its “Billion dollar plan for Alabama” will fit in. Ideally, a state lottery and the long-discussed compact between the Poarch Band and the state of Alabama should be separate issues. But the political reality is they’re not.
Yet the most contentious issue could be deciding where that windfall of lottery revenue goes.
When then-Gov. Don Siegelman proposed his state lottery more than two decades ago, the revenue was to go strictly to education programs, and especially to college scholarships. Siegelman billed it as an “education lottery,” a term that became the mantra for the pro-lottery side.
Alabama voters defeated Siegelman’s education lottery proposal by a comfortable margin. But no one thinks it was the “education” half of that equation that did it it. So, again, some in the Alabama Legislature are looking to earmark lottery revenue for the Education Trust Fund budget.
After years of false starts in the Legislature to send another lottery proposal to voters, lawmakers are insisting this time that any lottery bill start in the state House, and not the Senate. The House is where previous lottery proposals have gone to die, so now it’s up to House members to come up with a plan they can support.
Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, is drafting a proposal that would split lottery revenue 50-50 between the state’s pre-kindergarten program and college scholarships.
“Last year, it was evident in the House that the money had to go to education,” Clouse said. “I think it’s generally been accepted around the nation that lottery money should go toward education.”
Clouse is speaking of programs like Georgia’s, which was the inspiration for Siegelman’s “education lottery” and funds college scholarships.
Clouse’s proposal is already attracting opposition.
“I’ve always supported the lottery, but I won’t support this if it’s just for education,” said Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville.
Greer makes a good point. One can argue all of Alabama’s budgets are underfunded, but part of the problem with them is earmarking. We don’t need yet more earmarking of state revenue.
Clouse is right that many other state lotteries designate lottery revenue for education, but those states do not do what Alabama is virtually alone in doing: maintaining separate state budgets for education and for everything else.
Does Alabama need more education funding? Of course. But the Education Trust Fund is flush compared to the General Fund budget, which funds everything else, including prisons, Medicaid and other safety net programs. Rising health care costs are eating away at Medicaid, and the state faces a federal lawsuit if it doesn’t address its overcrowded, dilapidated and inhumane prisons. State revenue sources already earmarked for the education budget are more reliable and recession-resistant than the revenue streams going into the General Fund.
If voters approve a lottery, the state simply can’t pass up using some, and more likely most of that revenue fixing General Fund programs that are in crisis mode.
