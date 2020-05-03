“Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”
Those words, spoken by Neil Armstrong inside the Eagle landing module on July 20, 1969, were the first to come from the surface of the moon.
Now three private companies are competing to build the lunar lander that will send home the next message from the moon.
On Thursday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the three firms that have been awarded contracts to develop the next generation of lunar landers to take humans to the moon. The three are Elon Musk’s SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin; and Huntsville-based Dynetics.
“Over the next 10 months,” The Associated Press reported, “each company will refine its concept and NASA will decide which lander to test first. Bridenstine said NASA will go with the company that has the highest probability of success by 2024,” which is the date NASA and President Donald Trump have set for America’s return to the moon.
Each company’s design is unique, and none is much like the landers NASA used during the Apollo missions.
According to The AP, “SpaceX’s proposed Starship lander is so tall that astronauts will use an elevator to get to and from the lunar surface. Blue Origin’s version comes with a big ladder, according to artistic renderings. The Dynetics lander is so low to the ground that only a few steps are needed, like a front porch, a feature that NASA gave high marks for safety and efficiency.”
Of the $967 million awarded for the next 10 months, Blue Origin received $579 million, Dynetics got $253 million and SpaceX received $135 million.
The plan calls for astronauts to blast off in NASA’s Orion capsule, atop NASA’s own new rocket, the Space Launch System. Once in space, the Orion capsule will rendezvous and dock with one of the three landing modules, which will be launched into space separately. The docking would likely happen in lunar orbit. That’s another thing that differentiates NASA’s new Artemis program from the old Apollo program. During Apollo, the crew capsules and landing modules were launched together along the Saturn V rockets developed at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
SpaceX’s Starship lander could launch on one of SpaceX’s own heavy-duty rockets. Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander could launch atop either the company’s own New Glenn rocket or United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket built in Decatur, using Blue Origin’s powerful BE-4 engines, which Blue Origin constructs at its new facility in Huntsville. Dynetics’ Human Landing System would also launch via a ULA Vulcan.
But everything hinges on the readiness of NASA and its SLS, built primarily by Boeing, getting the astronauts in space. According to The Washington Post, “A recent Government Accountability Office report said that despite years of development, the (SLS) rocket ‘may develop leaks when it is filled with fuel.’ Another recent report, by (NASA’s) inspector general, said the total cost of the SLS, Orion spacecraft and associated ground systems could be as much as $50 billion,” which is a figure Congress has not signed off on.
The competition spurring companies like ULA, Dynetics, Blue Origin and SpaceX seems to be paying off, while NASA remains mired in bureaucracy, cost overruns, missed deadlines and Congressional neglect.
Whenever humans finally do return to the moon, however, rockets built in Decatur and spacecraft and engines built in Huntsville will be a major part of getting them there. Those rockets may well be ready before NASA is.
