As much as former Mayor Lynn C. Fowler did for the city he called home, his verdict, at the end of the day, was he hadn't done enough.
Such was Fowler's love for Decatur, and such was his drive to see it grow and prosper. That was his attitude right up until the end. Fowler died Wednesday at the age of 90.
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Fowler moved to Decatur in 1965 when he was transferred by his employer, Southern Bell, which is now part of AT&T. His son, Lynn E. Fowler, said Decatur was where his parents felt they had found their home to raise three sons and a daughter.
The elder Fowler may have found the perfect place to live and raise a family, but he wasn't content to leave it as he found it. Fowler wanted to make it better. He devoted much of the rest of his life to just that.
Fowler's one term as Decatur mayor might be the top bullet point on anyone else's civic involvement resume, but compared to the sheer number and magnitude of Fowler's civic and economic development activities, it might be more of a footnote in his case.
Fowler was as a member of the Decatur City Board of Education and served on numerous boards, including the Delano Park board and the city’s Parks and Recreation board. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Decatur — and first recipient of a volunteer award bearing his name, given to people 65 and older who continue to serve the community.
His son said Fowler was particularly proud of serving on the Morgan County Economic Development Association’s board of directors for 36 years from 1978 until 2014. And it may have been as a member of the EDA that Fowler made his most significant contributions not only to Decatur but the surrounding area.
Wally Terry, a former EDA vice president, said Fowler played a big part in the creation of the Mallard-Fox Creek Industrial Park. In December 1987, $8.5 million in bonds were sold to finance the industrial park. The park is now home to almost 15 industries.
During Fowler's time on the board, he was instrumental in helping attract major industries like General Electric, Daikin America, Nucor (Trico) Steel, Toray Industries and United Launch Alliance (Boeing) to Decatur and Morgan County.
In a 2018 interview, Terry told The Daily that Fowler was vital in Decatur landing the Boeing rocket assembly plant that became ULA.
Terry said Boeing executive Mike Bunney pulled Fowler aside and said, “‘We’re going to mess this up if we don’t do something.’” Fowler then told the attorneys to go home and hammered out a deal with Bunney.
Look at Decatur's successes over the past 40 years, and Fowler is there playing a part in most of them — an ever-present figure.
Of course, he didn't do it alone. Fowler may have been involved in more civic and development activities than almost anyone else, but he was always surrounded by others, because Decatur has a lot of people willing to serve — although it can always use more.
It's that spirit of service that makes Decatur an inviting place to live and raise a family, as Fowler saw for himself when he came here in 1965 and decided to stay.
