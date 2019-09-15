A common complaint is the city of Decatur undertakes new projects without first making sure existing projects are properly maintained.
The Point Mallard Ice Complex is an existing project that will provide a test case for the City Council.
The ice complex is 19 years old and nearing the end of its 20-year life expectancy. It needs major repairs to remain a viable recreational amenity for Decatur residents. Those repairs come with a steep price tag, topping out at $1.4 million for the sort of repairs that would make the complex something to be proud of for the next 20 years.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said broken pipes were discovered in the floor after the city closed the ice rink in June for routine maintenance.
“We can put it back to the way it was in 2000, but we’re going to continue to have problems,” Lake told the Decatur City Council last week.
Lake said the renovation options are:
• Repair only the broken lines in the sand-based floor, for $258,500.
• Fix all of the lines in the sand-based floor, for $383,225.
• Overhaul the rink with a sand-based floor, for $1.3 million.
• Overhaul the rink with a concrete floor, for $1.43 million.
At the council meeting, one Decatur resident spoke in favor of the ice rink. Several other people voiced support for the rink as well, but they were from Huntsville.
City Councilman Chuck Ard said a major part of the decision will be whether Decatur residents will support the ice complex.
“Obviously, this rink is here for the citizens of our city and that’s who I work for,” Ard said. “People from outside utilizing our facility is a plus, but we’re out here to solely serve our residents.”
We understand Ard’s point. Council should weigh current residents’ interest. But we submit that having and properly maintaining attractions, such as the ice complex, that can draw people from out of town is something that serves Decatur’s residents.
The ice complex is something most surrounding communities do not have. It’s something the city can have in its portfolio when trying to attract new residents.
How the city proceeds with the ice complex is also an indication of how residents can expect it to proceed with any new project. If city leaders cannot commit to maintaining the Point Mallard Ice Complex, can we expect any new projects the city undertakes to be maintained in the future?
It’s a matter of maintaining and enhancing Decatur quality of life and image. It’s also a matter of trust. City leaders can strengthen both by committing to giving the ice complex a first-class makeover.
