Just as President Joe Biden is overstepping his bounds with his attempt to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations not just for government employees but for large private employers as well, Alabama state lawmakers are overstepping their rightful authority in the opposite direction, seeking to tell private employers they cannot require vaccinations.
Rep. Ritchie Whorton, R-Owens Cross Roads, adopts the pro-choice language of abortion rights supporters, claiming it’s “my body, my choice” when it comes to getting vaccinated against the new coronavirus.
“No one is going to tell me I have to put something in my body. It’s not right,” he said.
The state of Alabama itself requires vaccinations for some people — that is schoolchildren. The state requires that children entering public schools be vaccinated against polio, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria and other diseases.
Private employers are already gearing up to fight back, if necessary, recognizing that in some circumstances they may have good reason to require that their employees be vaccinated. Factories and plants where employees are in close contact with one another are particularly susceptible to COVID outbreaks. The supply chain difficulties we’re facing now are in large part a result of businesses and shippers trying to catch up after having to stop or slow production last year due to outbreaks at factories and food processors.
COVID outbreaks also pose a problem for U.S. military readiness, where outbreaks like the one early last year aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt can take entire warships out of service.
That’s one reason President Biden has mandated vaccinations among the U.S. armed forces, an area where he is — unlike his private employer mandate — on solid legal ground. Like schoolchildren, service members already face a battery of vaccination requirements. No one wants a measles outbreak in the barracks.
But one Alabama congressman is trying to put a stop to it.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by concerns from American citizens and service members who are being forced to choose between taking a vaccine they don’t want and providing for their families,” Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, said in a statement released Monday. “I’ve especially been moved by the concerned friends and neighbors of those directly affected who have chosen to stand up against these un-American mandates.”
If a COVID vaccination mandate for military personnel is “un-American,” what of all the other vaccines that are mandates for the armed services?
It is only vaccinating against COVID-19, a disease that has killed more than 726,000 Americans and counting in less than two years, that is political, for reasons almost beyond understanding.
Moore cites possible side effects of COVID vaccinations — side effects he claims might hurt military readiness.
Virtually all medicines have potential side effects. No one denies that. It’s a matter of statistics, and the chance of serious side effects from COVID vaccinations are less than the chance of getting a serious case of COVID requiring hospitalization.
Vaccinations for military and public safety personnel seem like a no-brainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.