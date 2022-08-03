Brittney Griner is a political pawn.
The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States is on trial in Russia for what she says was an honest mistake — but a mistake that runs afoul of Russia’s draconian drug laws, not to mention its corrupt legal system and the rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Griner has admitted that there were “vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. But she says she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage because she was packing hastily,” according to The Associated Press.
Nevertheless, Griner, who played for a Russian women’s basketball team during the WNBA offseason, faces 10 years in a Russian prison.
If she were arrested in the U.S. Griner would likely not be facing a decade of hard time, but she might still be looking at time in jail.
While most states have loosened their marijuana laws, many legalizing medical marijuana use and some even recreational use, marijuana remains prohibited at the federal level, and states like Alabama have made little effort to reform their laws. (Alabama is still in the process of rolling out a highly regulated regime for medical marijuana use.)
A 2016 study published by the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice advocacy group found that 2,351 people were arrested that year alone in the state on marijuana possession; that Blacks were four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana than whites; and that in Huntsville, Dothan, Gulf Shores, Pelham, Troy, Etowah County and Decatur, Blacks were 10 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession. The cost to taxpayers of enforcing marijuana possession law amounted to $22 million, according to the study.
Alabama has had to institute some sentencing reforms in order to alleviate overcrowding in the state’s prisons. So, the number of inmates in Alabama prisons for simple marijuana possession has declined — from 600 in 2005 to just 16 in 2016, according to statistics from the Alabama Sentencing Commission.
At the federal level, marijuana reform has stalled. Real reform is simple. All it would take is a one-page bill that says for the purposes of federal law, marijuana is legal, and the rest should be left up to the states. The Respect State Marijuana Laws Act of 2013, however, went nowhere.
One would think leaving criminal offenses up to the states would appeal to conservatives who have have had great success recently in turning other issues — including issues of fundamental individual rights — over to the states.
Unfortunately, the main marijuana reform legislation in Congress right now is a bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which follows California’s example of “legalizing” marijuana while enacting a host of new restrictions, creating new bureaucracies and making the process so cumbersome that many people will just stay in the black market, even with all its risks.
Senate Democrats seem incapable of passing any bill — even in a good cause — that doesn’t create a new and unnecessary bureaucracy.
They may not face the penalties Griner does, but marijuana offenders in the U.S. are also political pawns.
