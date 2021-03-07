Gov. Kay Ivey did the right thing in extending the state’s mandatory mask order for another five weeks. It could not have been an easy decision.
Some, including the lieutenant governor, have been against the order from the outset, and the pressure on Ivey to let the order expire this past Friday was considerable.
“I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said in the statement last week. “Since its implementation last July, I have held the position that a statewide mask mandate is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”
Of course, we infringe on the property rights of business owners all the time in other contexts. For example, businesses must comply with fire codes, including having a minimum number of exits. And what the mask mandate has done is give businesses cover: They can always blame the government if their customers complain about the mask order.
It’s all well and good to talk about individual responsibility, but we are dealing with a highly infectious disease that has killed more than 10,000 Alabamians to date, and clearly there is a persistent minority that will resist wearing masks in public even with the order in place.
They will do so even if business owners insist. The people who take individual responsibility are at the mercy of those who don’t. And the people who shout loudest about their rights have the least regard for the rights of others.
What does more than 10,000 deaths look like? Imagine the cities of Russellville or Tuscumbia or Arab or Guntersville simply vanishing over the course of a year, and then some.
Ivey’s decision to keep the mask order through Easter is not only wise, it is brave. She listened to the hospital officials and medical experts who pleaded with her to keep the mandate in place, even as she lifted some other restrictions on businesses and gatherings that have probably run their course. It couldn’t have been an easy decision, especially with the governors of Texas and Mississippi proudly announcing the end to their mask orders.
It goes without saying that the leaders of Texas and Mississippi have not exactly distinguished themselves lately in the realm of crisis management.
The good news is we are making progress, especially as more Alabamians are vaccinated against COVID-19. The bad news is that even with the decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we are still above the levels that made the mask mandate necessary in the first place.
As the state reopens in other ways, wearing a mask in public when unable to maintain social distancing is a small sacrifice. It’s just one more piece of fabric on top of the ones we already have to wear, lest we get arrested for indecent exposure.
“The bottom line is we have kept the mask mandate in place for more than a generous period of time because it has helped,” Ivey said Thursday during the news conference where she announced that she was extending the mandate.
Ivey says this will be the last extension. It is now up to the state to get vaccines to as many people as possible.
Alabama’s vaccine rollout has been among the worst in the nation, but now officials must rise to the challenge and make sure that when the current mask order expires, enough people have been vaccinated for public safety not to be compromised.
