New coronavirus cases in Alabama and in Morgan County are rising at an alarming rate. At the same time, it seems fewer and fewer of us are wearing face masks in public. It doesn’t take a scientist to suspect these two things might be related.
The past week has seen 235 new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County, and in the last two weeks, the county’s cases more than doubled to 664, according to Alabama Department of Public Health. Morgan County is now a coronavirus hot spot, with more cases than neighboring Madison County, despite Morgan having less than one-third of Madison County’s population.
Alabama has never satisfied all of the federal guidelines for reopening the state’s economy, so it is no surprise, unfortunately, that COVID-19 cases have taken off as the state has reopened. We now run the risk that lockdowns will be reinstituted.
China was both where the coronavirus originated and where the government began easing its regional lockdown the earliest. The Chinese government has now reversed course in at least one place, its capital city.
“Beijing has ordered all schools to close in an escalation of containment measures as it struggles to halt a new coronavirus outbreak which has already spread to neighboring provinces,” Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
The evidence is clear: Reopening the local economy is not license to stop taking the coronavirus seriously. Indeed, as state and local governments and businesses try to reopen, it becomes incumbent on us as individuals to take it more seriously. Yet the growing number of people out and about without masks indicates that is not happening.
Dr. James Boyle says people would be more likely to wear masks if they saw what he sees every day at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
“People say, ‘This is overblown; it’s just like the flu.’ But it’s not like the flu,” Boyle told The Daily last week. “It’s 10 times worse than the flu. It’s not the same. It’s much worse, and we’re dealing with lots more.”
At first there was conflicting information from public health experts about the effectiveness of masks, but with more time and more study, it’s becoming clear they help — perhaps enough to completely reopen the economy without a surge in COVID-19 cases.
As early as May, a study involving a computer model that compared places with widespread mask use (Japan and Hong Kong) to places without, indicates that mask use could save thousands of lives even without an economic lockdown. Now we have hard data to go along with the modeling.
At a hair salon in Springfield, Missouri, two stylists tested positive for COVID-19, but after the incubation period, none of their 140 clients or six other coworkers tested positive. Fortunately, everyone had worn masks.
“This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result.”
A study released last week by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science found that masks are crucial.
“Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic,” the study found. “This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public.”
If we are to get through this pandemic, and if we are to get back to anything approaching normal, people must wear masks. No more excuses.
