Wendy Duffey wanted to do something. The math and science teacher at Austin High School has a son who is a firefighter in South Carolina. Her daughter-in-law is an emergency room nurse, and her cousin is a home health aide in Illinois.
All are on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
What could Duffey do? She decided she could sew.
During the past two weeks, Duffey has sewn more than six dozen masks and shipped them to South Carolina and Georgia. Since posting about the project on Facebook, she has received requests from an EMT in Atlanta, a nurse practitioner who runs a clinic in Macon, Georgia, and individuals with family members working as first responders and health care workers in north Alabama.
Duffey is not alone. While not just anyone can make the N95 masks that offer the best protection, almost anyone can make simpler masks that may offer at least some protection — possibly as much as social distancing, although masks are not a substitute for that. They are simply another tool.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become the public face of the federal government’s coronavirus response, has said a formal recommendation to wear face masks may be coming.
“Dr. Fauci says the task force is considering recommending broader mask use for the public, but are wary of taking away supplies from health care workers,” reported CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday. According to Fauci: “When we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration.”
That would be quite a turnaround in the federal government’s official position. Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted, “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
This contradictory message was difficult to take seriously at the time but even more so now: If health care professions need the mask, how can it be that they don’t offer the “general public” any protection.
The primary benefit of homemade masks is they keep wearers with COVID-19 but still out in public from spreading the infection as readily.
We understand the need to prioritize health care workers and first responders, but spreading disinformation in order to stop the public from buying up masks only lessens public trust in the nation’s health care institutions at a time when that trust is vital. Some people, for example, still haven’t gotten the message about social distancing and insist on gathering in groups.
At a news conference Monday morning, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said even though all county parks have been closed until further notice, sheriff’s deputies and parks staff members have still had to request that crowds disperse.
Whether one calls it “social distancing” or “physical distancing,” the advice to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people is serious.
In an interview with CNN Tuesday morning, Fauci said mitigation efforts like social distancing are starting to have an impact, helping to flatten the curve so that medical facilities are not as overwhelmed as they otherwise would be. (Nevertheless, they are straining in hard-hit areas like New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials were slow to take the coronavirus seriously.) The fact that social distancing seems to be working means we should keep it up, not let up.
And if we can add masks to our arsenal, even homemade ones, every little bit may help.
