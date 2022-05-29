Area schools are out for the summer. The last of the Class of 2022 has crossed the stage to get their diplomas. We in Alabama can breathe a sigh of relief: We didn’t see dozens of our children die in a mass shooting.
The parents of Uvalde, Texas, will enter the summer mourning the loss of 19 elementary school students — all members of the same fourth grade class — and two teachers.
Those parents probably didn’t think such a thing could happen there. We don’t think it could happen here. But it could happen anywhere — anywhere in America — and it happens with terrifying frequency.
We remember the names from past school shootings: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine. What’s more, the slaughter in Uvalde comes on the heels of two non-school mass shootings. Ten people in Buffalo, New York — all Black — died in what appears to be a racially motivated act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by a man deluded by the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. Another man is charged in a mass shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, in which one person died and five were injured. That suspect seems motivated by political hatred — the churchgoers were Taiwanese, and the accused shooter has expressed loyalty to the regime in mainland China.
Different places, different victims, different motivations. One thing in common: guns.
Many gun-rights backers are already frantic in their search to blame anything other than easy access to firearms for these massacres. But it can’t be ignored that America has a problem with gun violence that is unique among developed countries, and it has more guns per capita than any other nation. The number of firearms in the U.S. now is at an all-time high — estimated at more than 400 million.
No one law will prevent all gun violence, but lawmakers have several options that could reduce deaths.
The shooter in Uvalde used the popular AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a go-to firearm for mass shooters, which could be banned under a resurrected “assault weapons” ban.
President Joe Biden has called for a new assault weapons ban, saying after the Uvalde massacre, “When the (old) law expired, mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?”
Yet the old law banned weapons based more on their superficial appearance rather than their lethal capabilities.
Laws focused on restricting the availability of guns that can cause mass carnage much more quickly than can be prevented by even the most robust response would be a start. Even the best-trained law enforcement officers will struggle to stop a shooter with a semi-automatic rifle and a 30-round clip.
Preventing gun sales to those who present a threat is an essential step. Almost one-fourth of guns are purchased with no background checks, and allowing for a longer waiting period so thorough checks can be performed would increase the likelihood of keeping guns out of the hands of those with a history of criminal conduct or mental instability.
Banning those under the age of 21 from purchasing firearms, or at least semi-automatics, could also help.
Ending the immunity of firearm companies could also reduce gun deaths, in part by providing manufacturers with an incentive to produce safer “smart guns” that can only be fired by the legal purchaser.
And, as officials at local schools have pointed out, more school resource officers can serve as a deterrent to school shootings and, in some cases, can stop an active shooter before he completes his grisly mission.
Other countries have people with mental health issues. Other advanced countries have movies, video games and all of the things some seek to scapegoat for America’s violence. What they do not have is America’s level of violence.
What they don’t have are America’s guns — or politicians unwilling to deal with them.
