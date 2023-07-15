Alabama’s path to legalizing some form of medical marijuana — which is now legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia — has been slow and bumpy. Licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries and producers were to have been awarded by now. In fact, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission did award licenses to 21 companies in June.
But days later, the AMCC backtracked due to what it called “inconsistencies” in the scoring data compiled by anonymous evaluators. Now the AMCC is set to meet on Aug. 10 to try again.
Two members of the commission last week, Charles Price and Loree Skelton, criticized how the licenses were initially awarded, citing a lack of transparency.
Skelton argued that for her to make an informed decision, she should be privy to more details on how companies were graded, and who the anonymous evaluators were.
“It was my understanding that these people were supposed to be brought into the process to assist us, to give us their expertise in particular categories; we would then be able to incorporate it into our interpretation and our review of the application,” Skelton said, as reported by Alabama Daily News. “That did not happen. What happened was we got pieces of paper with numbers and percentages that told us what these evaluators had come up with, and we got it first thing Monday morning, the same day we’re supposed to review everything and come to a decision.”
AMCC Director John McMillan calls such criticisms “unjust” and “ridiculous.”
At issue is conflict of interest, with some commissioners saying they should know more about the people scoring the license applicants so they can weed out any conflicts of interest, and other commissioners arguing that keeping the evaluators anonymous is what helps avoid conflicts of interest.
The anonymous evaluators were hired by the University of South Alabama.
It was probably inevitable that this confusion should arise. Alabama’s medical cannabis program is one of the most tightly regulated in the nation. The thicker the tangle of regulations, the more nooks and crannies are shielded from the light of day, and the more opportunities for mischief. A good and well-intentioned program, as a result, becomes vulnerable to, if not impropriety then the appearance of it.
The result in this case is there were, despite all of the safeguards, “inconsistencies” in the initial scores compiled by the anonymous evaluators. The commission has yet to say exactly what those “inconsistencies” were.
None of this would be happening if the Alabama Legislature had simply allowed anyone who met certain licensing criteria to enter the medical cannabis business. Instead, the Legislature decided to strictly limit the number of and location of such businesses.
This is the same approach lawmakers have taken in their repeated and failed attempts to set up a state lottery — always tying the lottery to casino gambling, and always limiting the number and location of the proposed casinos, so that each would have a monopoly in its part of the state. It’s a setup guaranteed to lead to favoritism, which is part of the reason Alabama still doesn’t have a state lottery.
In trying to keep a tight grip on the supposed vice of marijuana, the Alabama Legislature has created a regulatory environment that may be vulnerable to a worse form of corruption — public corruption.
