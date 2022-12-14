Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Tuesday that the omnibus spending bill now before Congress will also include the Electoral Count Act and additional funding to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.
Both the Electoral Count Act and the Ukraine funding are important bills worthy of support, but cramming them into an already bloated spending bill is no way to pass them. Unfortunately, this sort of legislative maneuvering is now standard operating procedure in our dysfunctional, top-heavy Congress.
Most member of the U.S. House and Senate don’t really legislate anymore. They simply vote up or down on huge bills crafted by the majority and minority leadership. This is the case under Schumer, and it was the case under Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell before him. It was true under Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and we expect it to remain so under the incoming Republican House leadership.
Floor debate is largely a formality, and proposed amendments on the floor from back-bench representatives are not allowed under the bipartisan rules currently in place.
The result is members of Congress have to vote up or down on huge bills they haven’t had time to read, which may (and almost certainly do) contain provisions a majority of them would never support if offered up for a vote on their own, in order to pass a few provisions that are vitally important for the nation or politically important back in the members’ home states and districts. All of the real power in Congress resides with the leadership and the committee chairs.
The Senate filibuster gets all of the attention — and, indeed, it needs reform — but it is arguably not as important an issue as the slow creep of power in Congress away from the rank-and-file and toward the leadership. Just as the federal government as a whole has become top-heavy, with Congress ceding too much of its power to the executive branch, so too has Congress become top-heavy and overly bureaucratic.
The Electoral Count Act is meant to clear up any ambiguity regarding the vice president’s role in counting Electoral College votes for president and vice president — setting down in black and white what has always been assumed, which is that the vice president has no role other than to preside over the counting and cannot set aside or toss out the results. The act also expedites legal challenges to states’ slates of electors, giving them a fast track to the Supreme Court.
The Ukraine funding is straightforward: It’s meant to help Ukraine beat back Russia’s invasion, thus preventing Russia from learning the dangerous lesson that it can invade its neighbors (which include U.S. treaty allies) and get away with it.
As for the rest of the omnibus? House and Senate negotiators (meaning a small group) are arguing over how much military and social spending to include, with each side signing off on more spending for one in exchange for more spending on the other. This is what will eventually reach the House and Senate floors, where any and all amendments will be out of order.
Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash continues to rail against this status quo from his Twitter account: “Outside of a few leaders, members of Congress have almost no power to shape legislation, and they have no incentive to admit it, because that would require them to reveal that so much of what they do is a carefully orchestrated performance,” he tweeted last month.
If it’s a performance, it’s not one that’s likely to win any awards when Congress’ approval rating is hovering around 20%.
If Congress wants to improve its standing, maybe the first place the rank-and-file members can start is with taking back the power with which the people entrusted them.
