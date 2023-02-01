The Issue

Tyre Nichols' death at the hands of a special "elite" unit of Memphis police officers shows the dangers of giving officers too much leeway and too little oversight.

The brutal beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers has once again thrust police misconduct into the national spotlight, even as a recent spike in violent crime has stalled momentum for both increased oversight of law enforcement and the broader agenda of criminal justice reform.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.