The brutal beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers has once again thrust police misconduct into the national spotlight, even as a recent spike in violent crime has stalled momentum for both increased oversight of law enforcement and the broader agenda of criminal justice reform.
The assault on Nichols, captured on video, was so vicious that not even law enforcement groups with a history of trying to excuse the worst police misconduct can wave it away.
“The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement last week.
Yoes goes on to say, “the fact that none of those officers — NONE of them — acted to stop this vicious attack, only compounds my horror — it is sickening. The men arrested and charged for this crime have rights, the presumption of innocence, and the due process protections of anyone accused of a crime. But the bottom line here is that Tyre Nichols, his family, and our entire country need to see justice done — swiftly and surely.”
The Alabama Sheriffs Association issued a similar statement, noting, “it is our Sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the Sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens.”
Nichols was Black. The fact that the Memphis police officers now charged in his death are also Black, however, means this incident cannot be chalked up to racism on the part of the officers. More systemic issues are at play. The Alabama Sheriffs Association is right that law enforcement agencies have a responsibility not to hire those who will abuse their authority and to weed out those who do, but too many law enforcement agencies are doing a poor job of this, aided and abetted by police unions that protect their members from the consequences of bad behavior.
Worse still, many law enforcement agencies effectively encourage rogue behavior. The Memphis officers charged in Nichols’ death were members of an “elite” unit called the Scorpions that operated with unusual leeway and reduced oversight. Many cities have similar units. New York City is in the process of bringing its unit back to fight a surge in crime in what is still one of the safest major cities in America. New Orleans has two “elite” task forces, both now operating under federal supervision.
“These units are typically touted as the best of the best — teams of highly experienced, carefully selected officers with stable temperaments, who have earned the right to work with less supervision,” writes Radley Balko, author of “Rise of the Warrior Cop” in The New York Times. “It isn’t difficult to see the dangers of telling police officers again and again that they are ‘elite,’ but what’s really remarkable is how far that ideal is from the reality.”
Memphis, in the face of mounting public outcry, has now disbanded the Scorpions. At the very least, cities should rethink whether these special units are a good idea and worth the risk.
But what really needs to happen is systemic reform. The movement to curtail qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from most civil liability for their actions, no matter how outrageous, has stalled. Qualified immunity should especially worry conservatives who are skeptical of judge-made law. Instead, in some states, they are seeking to codify it. And where legislatures are seeking to limit qualified immunity, they are meeting new resistance. In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing back after dodging the question during her recent reelection campaign, saying she opposes making it easier to sue police officers.
As long as law enforcement officers think they won’t be held accountable for breaking the laws they’re supposed to uphold, deaths like Nichols’ will continue. And whether rogue officers face justice will depend on whether there happens to be video — and maybe not even then.
