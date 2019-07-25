We’re still nearly two months away from the start of fall, but the summer of 2019 has already proved to be one of the deadliest on Alabama’s rivers and lakes.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 25 people have died on the state’s waterways in the first 6½ months of the year, the most in more than two decades.
The deadliest period so far was the Fourth of July holiday, when Alabama rivers and lakes are traditionally packed with Independence Day revelers.
Six people died during the July Fourth weekend. A 26-year-old Troy woman, Kelsey Nicole Starling, remains missing and presumed dead following a collision involving two Decatur boaters about 10 p.m. July 4 in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake.
Emergency agencies called off daily searches for Starling last week, although a volunteer effort is in the works.
“There are some search operations planned for the future, but we will no longer have personnel searching every day,” said ALEA Marine Patrol Sgt. Chad Pate. “Obviously this did not have the outcome that we had hoped for. Many organizations and agencies have worked hard over the last 15 days.”
The Smith Lake case remains under investigation. One of the boaters has been charged with boating under the influence.
According to ALEA, alcohol is one of the two major factors in boating accidents and fatalities. Operating a vehicle on the water while intoxicated can be just as deadly as doing so on land.
Still, one can be responsible only for one’s own behavior, which means being aware of other boaters and taking precautions.
Another major factor in drowning deaths is lack of a flotation device. Yes, they can be cumbersome, but life vests and other flotation equipment are just as vital on the water as seat belts are when driving to work or the store.
“First of all, life jackets do save lives,” said Lt. Mark Fuller, commander of the central district ALEA Marine Patrol. “And if you are going to drink and operate a boat, do it conservatively or have a designated or sober operator. When alcohol is in the mix, people make impaired judgments sometimes.”
It’s also important for boaters to be aware of their surroundings. For most people, the water is unfamiliar territory, and even experienced boaters have more experience on land than on the water. If forgetfulness on familiar roads can result in accidents, it’s an even greater danger on unfamiliar waterways.
“First and foremost, you need to know the water, know the river, know the area,” said Tony Weikert, treasurer and former president of the Morgan County Rescue Squad. “Know where the channels are and where the obstructions are.”
Alabama’s lakes and rivers are part of the state’s identity, and they should be a safe place for all to enjoy. But for that to happen, we all have to do our part and be responsible when taking to the water.
No one else need die on the water in the remaining two months of summer.
