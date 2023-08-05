Now that kids are back or returning to school, motorists across north Alabama are urged to exercise caution. Let’s all practice safe and attentive driving in the days ahead to help ensure a successful and safe 2023-24 school year.
Students at Decatur City, Hartselle City and Limestone County schools started this week. Athens City, Morgan County and Lawrence County begin in the coming days.
School administrators and teachers have been busy for several weeks getting ready for the start. Classrooms have been cleaned, organized and decorated; buses are ready to roll; and teachers have their lesson plans set.
The start of school is always a frantic time for parents and their children, especially young kids who will be going to class for the first time. There will be lots of emotion on display in the early days. More importantly, the streets and sidewalks surrounding our schools will be full of children walking, skipping, and riding bikes.
That’s why it’s critically important that motorists understand they need to adjust their driving habits in school zones so it’s easier for them to keep a watchful eye on students.
Motorists should be mindful of the following rules:
• All pedestrians have the right of way at crosswalks, and motorists are required to stop and wait for them to cross the street.
• Parents who drop off their children at school should drive cautiously through the parking lots and drop-off areas. Many of the youngest students are so small it can be hard to see them as they walk or bike to their school entrances.
• Don’t be in a hurry to enter or leave the school zones. Be patient at the turns going into and out of those parking lots and drop-off lanes.
• Pay attention to school zone flashing beacons and obey school zone speed limits.
• Obey school bus laws: Stop behind and do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.
• Watch for students gathering near bus stops — and for kids arriving late — who may dart into the street. Children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
• Remember, traffic violations — namely speeding — in school zones are more severely punished than usual. That ought to make drivers take notice.
