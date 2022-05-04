When you’ve lost Bill Nelson, you know there has been a sea change.
Nelson, now NASA administrator, appeared Tuesday before the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which oversees funding for agencies including NASA.
Asked about NASA reaching its goal of landing humans on the moon by 2025, Nelson said one of the main obstacles has been cost-plus contracts, which have led to spiraling costs and missed deadlines for the Space Launch System, managed out of Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
Instead, the space agency should rely on fixed-price contracts, like the one it awarded SpaceX to develop and deliver a lunar landing craft.
“I believe that that is the plan that can bring us all the value of competition,” Nelson told the subcommittee. “You get it done with that competitive spirit. You get it done cheaper, and that allows us to move away from what has been a plague on us in the past, which is a cost-plus contract, and move to an existing contractual price.”
This is a shot across the bow of NASA’s legacy contractors, especially Boeing, the main contractor for SLS. And that it comes from Nelson is even more remarkable.
As a U.S. senator from Florida, Nelson opposed the Obama administration’s efforts to greatly expand commercial space launches, and Nelson, along with Alabama’s retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, was one of SLS’s biggest supporters.
SLS has, since its inception, been funded largely by cost-plus contracts.
“Development of the SLS rocket has now taken 11 years, and including ground systems, it has racked up more than $20 billion in cost-plus awards for contractors,” reported Ars Technica. “When policymakers first announced the SLS rocket, they pushed back on the idea that it was a program to keep shuttle contractors gainfully employed. Rather, they argued that because the SLS used ‘heritage hardware,’ such as the main engines from the space shuttle and similar side-mounted boosters, development would be faster and less expensive. The reverse has been true.”
Meanwhile, the Commercial Crew Program, which uses fixed-price contracts, has surged ahead, providing NASA with reliable access and making it no longer dependent on Russia to send astronauts to the International Space Station.
One doesn’t want to speculate about where we’d be had the Commercial Crew Program been set up like most NASA contracts. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia at their worst since the thick of the Cold War following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, America might have found itself without any way to get to and from the ISS at all.
Nelson’s remarks Tuesday indicate one thing: The days of cost-plus contracts, budget overruns and delays will no longer be tolerated. That should serve as a wake-up call for NASA and contractors like Boeing — and especially for Huntsville’s space industry.
With Shelby’s retirement, Alabama will no longer have a powerful senior senator looking out for Marshall and its contractors and willing to accept cost overruns and missed deadlines so long as the constituents back home are getting paid.
The future of north Alabama’s tech industry depends in large part on adapting to the new competitive pressures Congress, the White House and NASA’s administrator demand.
