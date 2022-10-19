Had a killer asteroid plunged toward Earth in 1998, humanity might well have gone the way of the dinosaurs. Back then, the only contingency plan for such a cataclysmic event was to be found in science fiction.
Not one, but two movies — “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact” — showed America racing to beat a doomsday asteroid and comet, respectively, that if not blown up or diverted would end virtually all life on Earth.
In the years since, scientists have worked on real-world plans for such a scenario — plans that are a bit more practical than sending Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck in space shuttles that don’t exist to blow up a rock the size of Texas with a nuke.
Last week, NASA declared success with its first attempt to shift the orbit of an asteroid — the easiest way to divert a potential planetary disaster.
On Sept. 26, NASA’s Dart spacecraft collided with the asteroid Dimorphos, one of a pair of asteroids that, while not a threat to Earth, are close enough to make an attractive demonstration target.
NASA announced last week that Dart’s impact successfully shifted Dimorphos’ orbit, which is exactly what, in a real emergency, NASA or another space agency would need to do in order to divert an incoming asteroid away from Earth’s path.
“This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA’s exceptional team and partners from around the world.”
The Dart impact created a crater and ejected tons of material into space, forming a comet-like tail that helped shift the asteroid even more than scientists had expected by acting “a little like a jet of air streaming out of a balloon sends the balloon in the opposite direction,” NASA said. Scientists had anticipated shaving 10 minutes off Dimorphos’ orbit around its larger companion Didymos, but NASA said the impact actually shortened its orbit by 32 minutes.
Scientists will continue to study the Dart mission’s effects, but they already know one thing for certain: For a mission like Dart to work, scientists need lots of advance warning.
That means not just weeks or months, but years or even decades of lead time.
“We really need to also have that warning time for a technique like this to be effective,” said mission leader Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, which built the Dart spacecraft and managed the $325 million mission.
Astronomers are tracking thousands of near-Earth objects — asteroids and comets whose orbits bring them to within 120 million miles of the Sun. NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies keeps an eye on these objects for any that may pose a risk to Earth.
Right now, the center knows of no such risks, but it’s important they’re constantly on the lookout. Especially now that we have a plan for dealing with such threats — given enough warning.
