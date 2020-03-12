Given millions of years, a trickling stream can carve out a Grand Canyon. It takes far less time for nature to take its toll on the works of man.
The two wettest winters on record have made obvious some of the deficiencies in the Tennessee Valley's infrastructure. We see roads and bridges in need of repair, and long-term rehabilitation projects that may need to be accelerated.
Whether the current weather pattern is simply cyclical or a climate-change-induced new normal, in the short term it doesn't appear to be going anywhere, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
In Decatur, the heavy rains have meant sewer overflows, as each rain event leads to millions of gallons in overflows from Decatur Utilities' aging sanitary sewer system. DU has been implementing a plan to replace aging clay sewer pipes, many of which have cracked, allowing storm runoff to inundate the sewer system, which in turn results in a torrential mix of rainwater and sewage spilling out through manholes.
Elsewhere, a portion of U.S. 231 collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The heavy rains triggered a landslide that caused cracks in the roadway on Brindlee Mountain in eastern Morgan County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, it will take at least two months just to excavate the unstable rock and dirt, which must be completed before ALDOT can fill the cavity and rebuild the section of road.
In the meantime, travelers on the busy north-south artery are forced to take detours that can add as much as half an hour to their commutes. One of those detours is putting stress on Union Hill Road, according to Morgan County officials, which could mean more repairs there, which ALDOT has agreed to undertake if necessary.
Another major thoroughfare has only this week reopened after a weather-related closure. ALDOT reopened Alabama 101 on Tuesday to through traffic in the Lennon Hill community north of Town Creek in Lawrence County. The intersection had been closed for nearly a month due to flooding that required ALDOT to pump out the water. For the second year in a row, flooding left some residents in the area trapped in their homes.
In Limestone County, portions of multiple rural roads have been or currently are closed for repairs after weather damage. A drainage structure beneath Dupree Hollow Road, between Alabama 99 and Hunter Gates Road, collapsed last week, taking the road and a vehicle traveling on it along with it. The vehicle's occupant went to the hospital for evaluation, but the section of road is closed until further notice until repairs can be completed.
Last year, the Alabama Legislature approved a 10-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax increase, to be phased in over three years, to fund road and bridge construction. While state and local leaders are eyeing this windfall for new and widened roads, it's becoming clear that much of the new revenue needs to go toward the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges we already have.
Such upkeep isn't as flashy and doesn't grab the attention of voters, but voters certainly notice when it isn't done.
Similarly, while DU has a plan to replace old sewer pipes, it may need to be accelerated.
The ravages of nature never stop, and Alabama is now playing catch-up after years of neglecting existing infrastructure.
